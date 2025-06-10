Red Wings Shut out in Series Opener against Jumbo Shrimp

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings dropped the series opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a tough 9-run eighth inning, capping off an 18-0 loss. 3B Brady House ended the no-hitter in the bottom of the seventh, recording the Red Wings only hit of the game.

Jacksonville jumped out to a quick lead in the top of the first. After a single and double from the first two batters of the game put runners on second and third, C Joe Mack lined the first pitch he saw into left field to score two runs. Mack came in to score with two outs in the inning when RF Andrew Pintar hit a high fly ball to shallow right-center that dropped in for a double, giving Jacksonville a 3-0 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run in the third, courtesy of CF Jakob Marsee. After leading off the inning with a single to left field, the Jacksonville center fielder stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches. At the plate, Joe Mack sent the next pitch to left field, allowing Marsee to tag up and beat LF Darren Baker's throw home.

Leading off the top of the sixth, 1B Matt Mervis lined a single to right field. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, RF Andrew Pintar drove a home run into center field for his fourth of the season. With the Jumbo Shrimp now up by six, LF Albert Almora Jr. ripped his eighth double of the season on a sharp line drive to left field. With one out, Almora Jr. swiped third, and moments later, 2B Jacob Berry launched the second homer of the inning, bringing him in to extend the lead to 8-0 headed into the seventh.

The Red Wings broke up the Jacksonville no-hitter in the seventh inning. 3B Brady House led off the bottom of the inning with a base hit to left field, but Rochester was unable to create any offense and ended the inning with a double play.

SS Maximo Acosta started the eighth off with a ground rule double on a fly to left-center. Berry and DH Troy Johnston followed with their own doubles, scoring Acosta. With Berry in scoring position, Marsee lined a ground ball single to third to send Berry home. The Jumbo Shrimp extended their lead to double digits, with Graham Pauley adding a single to advance the base runners. Mervis stepped in the box with bases loaded and cranked a grand slam to center field to put the Jumbo Shrimp up 14-0. With one down, Pintar slapped a double and rounded to third after Almora Jr. lined a single to center field. Acosta came up for his second at-bat of the inning and this time delivered a single. Berry singled on a ground ball that sent Almora Jr. to touch home and advance Acosta to second. The Jumbo Shrimp tacked on another run, putting runners on first and second. Johnson drew a walk to load the bases for the second time in the inning. With bases still loaded, Marsee hit a sac fly to center and Acosta scored, widening the gap as the score reached 17-0.

The Red Wings stranded two runners to close out the eighth and soon headed into the ninth still facing a 17-run deficit, hoping to get on the board. With the Jumbo Shrimp looking to extend their lead even farther, Mervis and Pintar started off the ninth with two walks. Soon after, Almora Jr. singled to Baker, loading the bases yet again. Berry advanced the base runners with a single to second base, allowing Mervis to step on home for the third time tonight. The Red Wings were unable to get on the board in the bottom of the ninth, as the game came to a close with an 18-run deficit and a tough series-opening loss.

Starting the game on the mound for the Red Wings was RHP Seth Shuman. In 5.1 innings, the Georgia Southern product gave up eight runs on 11 hits while recording two strikeouts. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. came on for relief in the sixth inning, getting the final two outs in the sixth and all three in the seventh for his eighth straight scoreless outing. RHP Todd Peterson started the inning and allowed four hits and two runs before recording his first out. The St. Petersburg native then gave up a grand slam, closing with a line of 0.1 innings, 10 hits on eight earned, and one strikeout. RHP Carlos Romero relieved Peterson in the eighth, throwing 1.1 innings of two-hit, one-run ball. RHP Jack Sinclair came in with two outs in the ninth and recorded the final out of the game.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. was tonight's Player of the Game. This marked the righty's eighth straight scoreless outing, dating back to May 21 at Syracuse. Over that span, Grissom Jr. has surrendered just three hits over 9.1 innings (.100 BAA), with 13 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP.

The Red Wings look to take home their second win of June tomorrow night in game two of the six-game series. RHP Andrew Alvarez is scheduled to start against the Jumbo Shrimps' Adam Mazu. First pitch is slated for 6:45 PM from Innovative Field.







