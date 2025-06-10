From Triple-A to the Big Leagues: Bruce the Bat Dog Gets the Call-Up

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are howling with pride as our beloved bat-fetching phenom, BRUCE THE BAT DOG, is making the leap from Triple-A to the Major Leagues. Bruce will make his big-league debut with the Washington Nationals on Saturday, June 14, at 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park, bringing his signature charm and tail-wagging enthusiasm as the team takes on the Miami Marlins.

Since his Triple-A debut on September 5, 2024, under the watchful eye of manager Matt LeCroy, Bruce has become a fan favorite at Innovative Field. In just three appearances this season, he's already fetched an impressive 43 bats, showcasing not only his retrieving prowess but also his unwavering dedication to the game.

However, Bruce's impact isn't limited to the diamond; through the "Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign," he has been instrumental in raising funds for Honor Flight Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center. For every bat Bruce retrieves, Flower City Group donates $100 to these organizations, supporting veterans and their families in meaningful ways.

"We always knew Bruce was destined for the Big Leagues-he's got the paws, the personality, and the hustle," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON. "But what makes us even prouder is the difference he's made off the field. From bringing smiles to fans at the ballpark to supporting our veterans through his community campaign, Bruce has truly earned this call-up. He's going to do a doggone great job for the Nationals and their fans!"

"Bruce has been training hard for this moment, and we're thrilled to see him in action at Nationals Park," said JOSH SNYDER, Bruce's owner and trainer. "The support from the Red Wings and Flower City Group means a lot, and we're eager to see Bruce make a difference on the National(s) level."

Fans can continue to support Bruce's mission by purchasing official merchandise, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the campaign. Additionally, upcoming "Meet & Pet" sessions on July 6 and August 19 offer opportunities to interact with Bruce and contribute to the cause.

Join us in cheering on Bruce as he embarks on this exciting new chapter. For more information on the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign and to purchase merchandise, visit RedWingsBaseball.com.







