Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 vs. Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (37-26) vs. Rochester Red Wings (22-39)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Josh Simpson (3-0, 3.95) vs. RHP Seth Shuman (1-3, 6.93)

HOMEWARD BOUND: The Red Wings closed out their six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park...the WooSox, looking to earn the series sweep and win their seventh straight, defeated the Wings 5-4...RHP CADE CAVALLI threw 5.0 shutout innings in his seventh start of the year, and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO slugged a three-run homer in the loss...Rochester returns to Innovative Field tonight to kick off a six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (MIA), sending RHP SETH SHUMAN to the mound against southpaw Josh Simpson...

The series sweep against Worcester last week marks the first time an International League team has swept a six-game set (5/26-6/1 vs. COL) before being swept the following week since the schedule format changed in 2021.

A BLAST FROM THE PAST: Rochester welcomes Jacksonville to town for the first time since the original team was a New York Mets affiliate in 1968...Jacksonville played as the Suns from their inception as an International League team (1962-68) in 1962 until 2017, capturing their only Governor's Cup title in 1968...following the 1968 season, Jacksonville was relocated to Norfolk, VA as the Tidewater Tides, and Jacksonville was without a Minor League team in 1969...the current Jacksonville franchise was added in 1970 as part of the Double-A Southern League, where they remained until 2020.

CADE IN FULL: RHP CADE CAVALLI turned in 5.0 scoreless innings of work in the series finale Sunday afternoon, allowing just two hits while striking out four and walking none in just 63 pitches (41 strikes, 66%)...over his last five starts since 5/16 against Durham, the University of Oklahoma product leads International League starting pitchers in strikeouts (30), ranks fourth (min. 20.0 IP) with a 1.52 ERA (4 ER/23.2 IP), fifth with a 1.10 WHIP, and eighth with a .227 batting average against...

Cavalli has now pitched exactly 150.0 innings across 33 starts in a Red Wings uniform dating back to his Triple-A debut on 8/28/2021.

CHAPPY-GO-LUCKY: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO drove in three of the Red Wings four runs Sunday afternoon on one swing, depositing a three-run homer over the left field wall 397 feet and 107.1 MPH off the bat for his fifth home run through 15 games with the team...he finished the contest 2-for-5, adding a single in his first at-bat...since joining Rochester on 5/22, the former New York Yankees farmhand ranks second in the International League with 19 RBI, comes in sixth (one behind BRADY HOUSE, .629) with a .623 SLG, and ranks eighth with a 1.025 OPS...he finished the series with three consecutive multi-RBI games, the first time he's done so since 8/7-9 in 2024 with the Red Wings (4 G, DH on 8/7).

HAVE A DAY(LEN): RF DAYLEN LILE reached base three times and drove in a run in the contest Sunday, going 1-for-3 with a single, two hit-by-pitches and a run scored...he has collected a hit in five-straight, and six of his last seven with the Red Wings dating back to 5/16 against Durham, carrying a slash line of .370/.485/.519 over that stretch...

Excluding his games with Washington, Lile still ranks inside the top five among Nationals Minor Leaguers with a .335 batting average (2nd, 57-for-170), .895 OPS (2nd), five triples (2nd), 57 total hits (T-2nd), .506 SLG (3rd), 32 runs scored (3rd), 18 XBH (T-3rd), 10 doubles (T-3rd), and 24 RBI (T-5th).







