June 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (33-28) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (26-36)

Tuesday, June 10 - 6:38 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Connor Noland (5-3, 3.72) vs. RHP Aaron Wilkerson (4-1, 4.91)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the first of a seven-game series against the Louisville Bats...right-hander Connor Noland will make his 12th start of the season for Iowa...for Louisville, right- hander Aaron Wilkerson will make his 13th start of the season.

SUNDAY DUB: The Iowa Cubs won their fifth game of the week against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-3 on Sunday...led by Carlos PeÃÂrez and Owen Caissie who had back-to-back homers in the contest...Darius Hill went 2-4 with a triple as well and added two runs...Brooks Kriske added an efficient 1.1 scoreless innings to his line as he took his third win with Iowa.

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin picked up his third win of the season in game one Friday...Martin has not allowed an earned run in his last 14 appearances (21.2 IP) since April 18...among pitchers who have thrown at least 25.0 innings in the International League this season, Riley's 1.36 ERA ranks third.

BULLPEN MADNESS: Iowa's bullpen has performed well this entire season, especially as of recent...the bullpen ranks second in the International League and across the Triple-A with a 3.35 ERA...of the 602 strikeouts that the entire pitching staff has put together, the bullpen is responsible for 380 of those punchouts, the most among any bullpen in the IL...Riley Martin has been the front core for Iowa relievers, posting a 1.30 ERA with a 3-0 record in 19 appearances...Luke Little emerges as another strong reliever for Iowa posting a 1.54 ERA in 16 outings.

ONE-HITTER: In game one Wednesday, Connor Noland (6.0 IP) and Michael Fulmer (1.0 IP) combined to throw a one-hitter...it marked the first one-hitter thrown by the I-Cubs since May 20, 2023 at Indianapolis in which Hayden Wesneski (5.0 IP) and Chris Clarke (2.0 IP) combined for the feat.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Since May 11, Cubs No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin is batting .343 (24-for-70) with 10 extra-base hits, eight RBI and 22 walks...he entered the May 11 game batting .204 and enters play today with a .247 batting average... he tallied a career-high five RBI on May 22 at Columbus which is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...his 40 walks also rank third in the International League this season...Franklin had at least one walk and one run scored in his last five games.

NO RUN ZONE: Iowa's pitching staff tallied back-to-back shutouts in the doubleheader Wednesday...marked the first time the I-Cubs have issued back- to-back shutouts since July 23-24, 2022 at Omaha.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs Friday last night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville... Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (3rd, .343), hits (2nd, 71), total bases (T-3rd, 112), OPS (3rd, .964), RBI (3rd, 44), OBP (5th, .423), slugging percentage (6th, .541), and runs (T-6th, 37)...Jonathon reached base in nine straight games, was his second-longest streak of the season following a 14-game streak on May 2-16.

GRAND SALAMI: Carlos PeÃÂrez hit his second grand slam of the season Thursday night, with the first coming on April 8 at Toledo...PeÃÂrez is the first I-Cub to have at least two grand slams in a season since Owen Caissie on June 4, 2024 vs. Toledo and Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

VS. LOUISVILLE: Iowa and Louisville are set to play 18 times during the 2025 season...the I-Cubs and Bats met in Louisville as they took three of five games in the shortened week due to inclement weather...that extra game will be made as part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, June 12.







International League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.