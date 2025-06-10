I-Cubs Fell to Bats with 8-5 Loss

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped the first game of the series against the Louisville Bats with an 8-5 loss on Tuesday night.

Iowa jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead over the Bats in the bottom of the first inning off of starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson as Moises Ballesteros ripped a solo shot to right field for the first run. Then, after Jonathon Long drew the first walk and Carlos Perez ripped his 11th double of the season, Owen Caissie crushed his ninth homer of the season for the four-run lead.

Louisville added the next five runs and took its first lead of the game as Connor Noland got into trouble after allowing one run after four innings. He ended the day allowing five runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

Kevin Alcantara cut the lead down to three runs with his 11th double of the season and scored Perez. Iowa's struggled to score in the next seven of the eight innings following a four-run first and fell to the Bats 8-5.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Louisville Bats on Wednesday, June 11 as first pitch is slated for 12:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Kenta Maeda will take the mound for Iowa.







