Sounds Drop Series Opener in Norfolk

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville began their six-game road trip in Norfolk with a 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles Triple-A Affiliate on Tuesday night. After falling into a seven-run hole early, the Sounds battled back to bring the game within two runs before seeing the Tides pull away with the final two runs of the night.

Bruce Zimmermann took the mound for the third time this year against the Tides, a team he pitched parts of five seasons for. The left-hander worked six innings but saw the Tides build a 7-0 lead after the bottom of the fourth inning. Zimmermann finished the night with six earned runs allowed on seven hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks.

The Sounds first bit of life at the plate came in the top of the fifth inning. After drawing a leadoff walk, Jorge Alfaro scored the Sounds' first run on a wild pitch. Jeferson Quero collected the first of his two RBI on the night with the first of his two singles. Eddie Rosario made it a three-run inning with a sac fly for his lone RBI of the night and a 7-3 Tides lead.

Anthony Seigler extended his on-base streak with a leadoff single to start the top of the sixth and was moved into scoring position on the second hit of the night for newcomer Drew Avans who finished 2-for-5 with a double. He got the third RBI of the night with a single to score Seigler and cut the deficit to three runs. Quero's second RBI single of the night made it 7-5.

Elvis Peguero and Josh Maciejewski each worked an inning in relief of Zimmermann. Peguero issued a walk and allowed one earned run without a hit while Maciejewski surrendered a hit but saw the one run charged to him come across on one of three walks issued in the bottom of the eighth.

The Sounds and Tides will continue their series from Harbor Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT. RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound after tossing a quality start his last time out as he and the Sounds look to get back on track and stay in the first-half chase after Lehigh Valley also dropped their opener on Tuesday night.

POSTGAME NOTES:

TWO FOR 2: Jeferson Quero made it back-to-back multi-hit games after finishing the series opener 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a walk. The Brewers' no. 2-rated prospect also got his first multi-RBI game in Triple-A and has reached base safely in each of his first five games with Nashville. Quero is hitting .333 (6-for-18) through his first five games with the Sounds in 2025 and has three RBI, three walks, and three strikeouts.

JUST LIKE HE DREW IT UP: Making his Sounds debut after being claimed on waivers on Sunday, Drew Avans turned in a multi-hit game and went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in the leadoff spot for Nashville on Tuesday night. In 48 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this year, Avans was hitting .328 with 13 XBH and 34 RBI.

THIRTY-TWO: Anthony Seigler extended his current on-base streak to 32 consecutive games with a single in the top of the sixth inning. Seigler ended the night 1-for-4 with a run scored and is now tied for the second-longest on-base streak in the International League this year behind Charlotte's Kyle Teel (34 G). Seigler's 32-game on-base streak is the fifth-longest by a Nashville player since 2013. Only Nick Martini (66 G, 2018), Sal Frelick (41 G, 2022), Abraham Toro (37 G, 2023), and Eugenio Velez (36 G, 2013) have longer on-base streaks during the span.

NINE FOR MY GUY: Along with Anthony Seigler, Raynel Delgado extended his current hitting streak to nine games as he finished 1-for-3 with a run and walk on Tuesday against Norfolk. Delgado is the third different player this season to have a 9+ game hitting streak, joining Anthony Seigler (2x), and Eddie Rosario. Seigler posted the longest hitting streak of the season for Nashville with a hit in 16 straight games from May 2-28. During his nine-game hitting streak, Delgado is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with a pair of doubles, six RBI, and five runs scored.







International League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.