Bisons Drop Opening Game of Series to Columbus 4-3

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - A run in the top of the ninth inning was the difference for the Columbus Clippers as they were able to outlast the Buffalo Bisons 4-3 on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons scored first on Tuesday night night after Riley Tirotta doubled on a sharp line drive to left field bringing Michael Stefanic home and Loperfido to third. Stefanic and Loperfido were both walked earlier in the inning and Stefanic advanced to third base after Yohendrick Piñango's fly out to right field. The run that gave Buffalo a 1-0 advantage came after starter CJ Van Eyk needed four pitches to retire the Clippers in the top of the first inning.

The Clippers get on the board in second. Will Wilson hit his seventh home run of the season to bring in CJ Kayfus and flip a one-run deficit into a 2-1 lead for Columbus. Those would be the only runs allowed by Van Eyk, who pitched six innings for the Bisons.

Eric Sabrowski took on the mound for the Clippers and the Bisons were able to re-take the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Will Robertson's RBI double to right-center field scored two on the play. Riley Tirotta scored from second, while Rainer Nunez scored after the baseball was dropped for a 3-2 Bisons' lead. Robertson, who was named the International League Player of the Week for last week, added his team-best 33rd RBI with the base hit. Nunez pinch ran for RJ Schreck after the designated hitter was hit by a pitch on the hand and was removed from the game.

Wilson tied the game up with his second home run of the game in the seventh. His solo home run came off of Trenton Wallace and tied the game at three. Wallace worked a pair of innings of relief for Buffalo, before Justin Bruihl pitched the ninth.

Was able to push across the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth after a leadoff double by Kayfus. He would advance to third on an infield base hit by Micah Pries and scored on a safety squeeze bunt by Kody Huff. The eventual winning run scored by Kayfus allowed Columbus to take a 4-3 lead. Nick Mikolajchak was able to get the final three outs to preserve the win for the Clippers.

The Bisons will take on the Columbus again on Wednesday night at Salhen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m with Lazaro Estrada slated to start for Buffalo. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m.







