Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (24-40) dropped the opener of the six-game series 4-2 to the Memphis Redbirds (35-27) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett led 2-1 after the first inning but never scored again in falling to 1-11 in series openers this year.

Decisive Plays: Memphis struck first in the opening inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Luken Baker. The Stripers took the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI triple from Carlos Rodriguez followed by a passed ball to complete his trip around the bases. Memphis bounced back in the third inning with one swing from Jimmy Crooks. His three-run home run (7) put the Redbirds ahead 4-2, a score that would hold through the remaining six innings.

Key Contributors: Rodriguez (2-for-4, triple, RBI) and Jonathan Ornelas (2-for-3) provided multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Stripers starting pitcher Nathan Wiles (L, 1-6) lasted 6.0 innings in the loss (7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). He was outdueled by Memphis lefty Alex Cornwell (W, 2-5) who delivered a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). Crooks led the Redbirds' offense with his three-run homer while Nathan Church provided a three-hit night.

Noteworthy: Rodriguez's triple was his first with the Stripers. Ornelas extended his hitting streak to five games. Wiles went at least 6.0 innings for the fifth time this season.

Next Game (Wednesday, June 11): Memphis vs. Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-2, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Tekoah Roby (Triple-A debut) for the Redbirds. The Stripers welcome area summer youth camps to Coolray Field for Camp Day. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.







