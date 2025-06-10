Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (24-40) dropped the opener of the six-game series 4-2 to the Memphis Redbirds (35-27) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field. Gwinnett led 2-1 after the first inning but never scored again in falling to 1-11 in series openers this year.
Decisive Plays: Memphis struck first in the opening inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Luken Baker. The Stripers took the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI triple from Carlos Rodriguez followed by a passed ball to complete his trip around the bases. Memphis bounced back in the third inning with one swing from Jimmy Crooks. His three-run home run (7) put the Redbirds ahead 4-2, a score that would hold through the remaining six innings.
Key Contributors: Rodriguez (2-for-4, triple, RBI) and Jonathan Ornelas (2-for-3) provided multi-hit games for Gwinnett. Stripers starting pitcher Nathan Wiles (L, 1-6) lasted 6.0 innings in the loss (7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). He was outdueled by Memphis lefty Alex Cornwell (W, 2-5) who delivered a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO). Crooks led the Redbirds' offense with his three-run homer while Nathan Church provided a three-hit night.
Noteworthy: Rodriguez's triple was his first with the Stripers. Ornelas extended his hitting streak to five games. Wiles went at least 6.0 innings for the fifth time this season.
Next Game (Wednesday, June 11): Memphis vs. Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Ian Anderson (1-2, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite RHP Tekoah Roby (Triple-A debut) for the Redbirds. The Stripers welcome area summer youth camps to Coolray Field for Camp Day. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 10, 2025
- Toledo Falls 9-8 Despite Hicklen's Two-Homer Night - Toledo Mud Hens
- Chasers Rally Past Mud Hens for Series Opening Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Red Wings Shut out in Series Opener against Jumbo Shrimp - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Hit Four Home Runs, Notch 7-6 Victory - Charlotte Knights
- Roller Coaster of a Game Has Saints Feeling Ill in 3-2 Walk-Off Loss in 10 - St. Paul Saints
- Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- IronPigs Dropped by WooSox in Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Win Eighth Straight, Crush Lehigh Valley 8-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Win Series Opener in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Bisons Drop Opening Game of Series to Columbus 4-3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Top Bulls 7-6 - Durham Bulls
- Sánchez Homers in Series-Opening Win - Norfolk Tides
- Crooks Three-Run Homer Leads Memphis over Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- DeSclafani Start, Big Bats Lift RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Baker and Cardenas Promoted from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debuts - St. Paul Saints
- From Triple-A to the Big Leagues: Bruce the Bat Dog Gets the Call-Up - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 10, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ben Rhodes Provides Bats Super Spark as Norton Children's Super Kid - Louisville Bats
- Memphis Redbirds, Tri Delta Team up to Support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 10 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
- Early Offense Propels Knights to Third Straight Win - Charlotte Knights
- Clevinger, Knights Stifle IronPigs - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville
- Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville
- Batten's Ninth-Inning Single Helps Stripers Snap Road Skid