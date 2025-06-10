WooSox Win Eighth Straight, Crush Lehigh Valley 8-1

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (35-28) stayed hot on Tuesday night, extending their win streak to eight games with an 8-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-21) at Coca-Cola Field. The club equals its longest win streak since it moved to Worcester, an eight game stretch in 2021.

On a night where Worcester faced the number five prospect in baseball, Andrew Painter, they tagged the Lehigh Valley starter for six runs on eight hits.

In the first, a pair of singles set up a Nate Eaton sac-fly, his first of three RBIs. In the third, a throwing error made it 2-0 WooSox and put two men on for Eaton.

He worked a 2-1 count, then annihilated a cutter to left-center for a 416-foot, two-run home run. Eaton, who entered the day slugging .448 at Triple-A, notched his sixth long ball of the season. After a Blaze Jordan single and an out, Nathan Hickey hammered an RBI double down the right field line, making it a four-run fourth for the road team.

Tyler McDonough led off the fifth with his third home run, a lined shot that snuck over the wall in right center.

On the mound, Isaac Coffey earned his first Triple-A win, tossing five innings of one-run ball. Coffey gave up a solo home run to Buddy Kennedy, the second batter he faced, and did not allow another hit.

Worcester added two more in the seventh on RBI infield single from Jordan and a run-scoring double play.

Austin Adams, Alex Hoppe, and Jose Adames combined for a scoreless final four innings, finishing off a win streak that began two Sundays ago in Scranton.

