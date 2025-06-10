Indians Walk-Off Saints in 10 Innings
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before defeating the St. Paul Saints on Ronny Simon's walk-off fielder's choice in the 10th inning on Tuesday night at Victory Field, 3-2.
The Indians (35-27) trailed for the first time entering the bottom of the 10th inning against Kyle Bischoff (L, 4-1). Matt Fraizer, as the automatic runner at second base to begin the game, swiped third base before a wild pitch scored him as the game-tying run. Tsung-Che Cheng, standing on third following a walk, raced home safely to win the game on Simon's grounder to the mound.
Indianapolis led 1-0 after a fourth-inning sacrifice fly as Ryder Ryan, Dauri Moreta and Peter Strzelecki combined for 6.0 no-hit innings. The bid was broken up in the seventh before the Saints (30-31) tied the game against Yohan Ramírez with two outs in the ninth. Eddy Yean (W, 4-2) closed out the game in the 10th.
Billy Cook led the Indians offense with a trio of singles, followed by Cheng's two hits. Cook now has six multi-hit performances in seven June games, good for a .556 batting average (15-for-27).
The Indians and Saints continue the seven-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. MLB's No. 2 overall prospect, RHP Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.49), will take the mound for Indianapolis against RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 10.46). The game will be broadcast on MLB.TV as the MiLB.TV Free Game of the Day.
