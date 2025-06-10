Chasers Rally Past Mud Hens for Series Opening Win
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers beat the Toledo Mud Hens 9-8 Tuesday night, Omaha's first win in Toledo this season.
Right-hander Kyle Wright made his second Major League rehab start with Omaha Tuesday night. In the bottom of the 1st inning, the Mud Hens took an early lead after a walk and RBI single, then a run scored on a double play ground out. A 2-run home run from former Storm Chaser Brewer Hicklen plated the next 2 runs to put Toledo ahead with a 4-0 score. In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Toledo extended its lead to 5-0 on a sacrifice fly.
The Chasers responded in the top of the 3rd inning, batting through the lineup and scoring 7 runs on 5 hits. Diego Castillo walked and Cam Devanney singled, both runners advancing to second and third base on a Toledo fielding. MJ Melendez singled to move Devanney to third and plate Castillo, with Cavan Biggio reaching after being hit by a pitch. A single from Joey Wiemer plated Devanney, with Melendez scoring on a throwing error from the shortstop. Brian O'Keefe doubled to clear the bases and tie the game, then Nick Pratto connected on a 2-run home run to put Omaha ahead with a 7-5 score.
With 2 outs remaining in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Jacob Wallace took the mound behind Wright. Though Wallace inherited a runner from Wright, he struck out 2 to end the inning. Wallace went on to throw 1-2-3 innings in the 4th and 5th, working 2.2 scoreless innings, retiring all 8 batters he faced. Omaha added to its lead in the bottom of the 4th with a solo home run from Wiemer, a Toledo native, with the Chasers extending their lead to 8-5.
In the top half of the 5th, Castillo walked, advancing to second on a ground out from Dairon Blanco. Castillo scored after Cam Devanney singled, to stretch Omaha's lead to 9-5.
Sam Long made his seventh Major League rehab appearance in the bottom of the 6th, working a 1-2-3 inning with 2 strikeouts. Brandon Johnson replaced Long in the 7th and the Mud Hens closed the deficit to 9-8 after a 3-run home run from Hicklen.
In the 8th inning, Eric Cerantola took the mound for Omaha and worked the team's fourth 1-2-3 inning of the game. Andrew Hoffman came in to close the game in the 9th, striking out the side to secure the 9-8 win.
Devanney finished 3-for-4 on the night with a walk, stolen base, and RBI, Wiemer went 3-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBI, and Pratto went 1-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI.
John Gant is scheduled to start Wednesday in Toledo, with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field.
