Sánchez Homers in Series-Opening Win
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (25-38) defeated the Nashville Sounds (38-25), 9-5, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. Gary Sánchez homered in the matchup while on Major League Rehab in the win.
Sánchez led the Tides offense going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI. His home run was a three-run shot in the fourth inning, capping a 7-0 run to start the game for the Tides. Tyler O'Neill also played on MLB Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-4 with two runs in the leadoff spot.
After scoring the seven unanswered, Nashville managed to crawl back. The Sounds scored three runs in the fifth, then another two runs in the sixth. Norfolk managed to scratch across another run for insurance. Samuel Basallo scratched that run across, who had three RBI on the night without recording a hit. His final RBI came after walking in the final run for the Tides.
The Tides bullpen effort between Yaramil Hiraldo (1.1 IP, 4 SO) and Grant Wolfram (1.0 IP, SO). Thaddeus Ward (4-4) earned the win after striking out seven of the 14 punchouts by the Tides pitching staff Tuesday night.
Tomorrow night is a scheduled matchup between Tides RHP Cameron Weston (1-3, 4.31) and Sounds RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 3.38). First pitch is at 6:35 pm.
