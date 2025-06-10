SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (29-34) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (29-31)

June 10, 2025 | Game 61 | Home Game 29 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Dedniel Núñez (1-1, 4.50) vs. RH Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 5.79)

Núñez: Surrendered 3 R on 3 H over 1.0 relief IP on 6/04 vs. BUF with 0 K & 1 BB (7-6 Mets)

DeSclafani: Allowed 4 R (3 ER) on 6 H over 3.2 IP in 6/04 ND with 4 K & 4 BB (7-5 Saints)

LAST TIME OUT- ST. PAUL, MN (June 8, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the St. Paul Saints 7-2 at CHS Field on Sunday. Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis drove in two runs apiece as the RailRiders claimed their fourth win of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied four runs in the top of the first against spot starter Randy Dobnak. Jorbit Vivas and T.J. Rumfield walked with one out and Rojas doubled the pair home for a 2-0 lead. Davis followed with his second home run of the week to stake the RailRiders to a 4-0 edge.The RailRiders added a run in the top of the fourth when Braden Shewmake scored on an error.

JT Brubaker made his second MLB rehab appearance of the week, drawing the start in the series finale. The right-hander worked 3.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Zach Messinger took over for Brubaker in the bottom of the fourth, inheriting two runners. Messinger struck out Tanner Schobel to end the threat and close Brubaker's line.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two in the top of the sixth. Davis doubled and scored on a single from Andrew Velazquez. Braden Shewmake scored on a wild pitch to cap the RailRiders output for the day at 7-0. Carlos Carrasco pitched two shutout frames, striking out two and walking one. The Saints broke up the shutout bid in the ninth with a solo home run by Edouard Julien and a run-scoring triple by Jefferson Morales.

Messinger (1-3) earned his first Triple-A win while Dobnak (0-2) was tagged with the loss.

MEET THE METS... AGAIN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field tonight to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time in 2025. The RailRiders and Mets have already played 12 times against each other this season, all of which have taken place at NBT Bank Stadium. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the season series 8-4.

NEW GUY- The Yankees claimed infielder CJ Alexander off waivers from the A's on Sunday and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Alexander hit .252 for Las Vegas over 42 games with 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in and appeared in six games for the A's going 3-for-17. He was initially selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 20th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. Entering 2025, Alexander carried a .254 career MiLB average over 482 games with 75 home runs. Alexander has yet to report.

FIRST TIMER- Anthony DeSclafani will make his first career appearance against Syracuse tonight. The right-hander worked 3.2 innings in last Wednesday's game at St. Paul, a 7-5 Saints win with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth to decide it. DeSclafani struck out four and walked four on 78 pitches over 3.2 innings of work.

SAVE ME- The RailRiders recorded three saves during the series last week in Minnesota, pushing the season total to eight. Only Rochester's pitching staff has recorded fewer this season (6) while St. Paul has a league-best 18.

SERIES WINNER- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four of six at St. Paul last week, securing their first series victory since the Rochester set from May 6 through 11. The club has won five series, lost five and split one.

SAFE AND OUT- The RailRiders went eight for eight in stolen base attempts during the St. Paul series but were also picked off three times.

CHART TOPPER- Jesús Rodríguez leads the International League with a .354 average heading into play tonight. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 35 of his 43 games played and reached safely in 41 games. Rodríguez's .447 OBP is third-highest in lethe league, trailing the leader, Nick Lofton of Omaha, by .004.

TAKE TWO- Cam Schlittler's second RailRiders appearance was vastly different from his first. The right-hander made his Triple-A debut last season, surrendering five runs, four of which were earned, on four walks, three hit batters and one hit in a June 23, 2024, start against Buffalo at PNC Field. On Saturday, Schlittler struck out eight over five innings, allowing just two hits and three walks.

MARVELOUS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 7-0 this season when Allan Winans starts. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.23 with 5.2 shutout innings Friday. Winans gets the ball on Wednesday in game two of the Syracuse set.

DOWN THE STRETCH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been eliminated from first half contention, trailing first-place Lehigh Valley by 12.5 games with 12 to go. The RailRiders conclude the first half of the 2025 docket with this series against Syracuse before playing next week in Louisville; their first series at the Bats since 2019.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off Monday and begins a series at Kansas City tonight. Max Fried starts the opener for the Yankees against rookie Noah Cameron... Somerset lost 7-4 at Binghamton on Sunday. Roc Riggio homered twice and drove in three in the loss... Hudson Valley dropped a 4-1 decision in their finale at Aberdeen. Brenny Escanio drove in the lone Renegades run in the seventh to tie the game, but the IronBirds tallied three in the eighth for the win... Tampa fell 5-4 at Jupiter. Marshall Toole continued his hot streak, driving in half of the Tarpons run support.







International League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.