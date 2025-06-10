Toledo Falls 9-8 Despite Hicklen's Two-Homer Night
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens dropped a close one to the Omaha Storm Chasers in the opener of their series on Tuesday, June 10, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch was at 7:05 p.m.
The Mud Hens came out swinging in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Gage Workman drew a walk and promptly stole second. Andy Ibáñez followed with an RBI single to put Toledo on the board. After another walk and a base hit by Jace Jung loaded the bases with no outs, a double play brought home Ibáñez and moved Justyn-Henry Malloy to third. Brewer Hicklen then launched a two-run homer to left-center, capping a four-run first inning for the Hens.
Omaha threatened in the top of the second with a walk and a single from Joey Wiemer, but both runners were stranded.
Toledo tacked on another run in the second. Tomás Nido led off with a single, followed by base knocks from Ibáñez and Malloy. Jung brought home Nido with a sac fly, pushing the lead to 5-0.
The Storm Chasers answered back in the top of the third. Diego Castillo drew a walk, and Cam Devanney singled before both advanced on a Mud Hens error. MJ Melendez knocked in a run, and Wiemer followed with an RBI single. A throwing error allowed another run to score, and Brian O'Keefe ripped a two-RBI double to tie it up at 5-5. Nick Pratto capped the rally with a two-run shot to right-center, giving Omaha a 7-5 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Ryan Kreidler reached on an Omaha throwing error, but Toledo couldn't capitalize.
Devanney added a single in the fourth, and Wiemer stayed hot in the fifth with a solo blast to stretch the lead to 8-5. Devanney struck again in the sixth with an RBI single to score Castillo, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.
Toledo mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh. Malloy singled, and after a two-out base hit from Hao-Yu Lee, Hicklen stepped up again and crushed a three-run homer-his second long ball of the game-to bring the Hens within one, 9-8.
Cavan Biggio singled for Omaha in the top of the ninth but was caught stealing to end the frame. The Mud Hens came up empty in their final at-bats and fell just short in a 9-8 loss.
The Toledo Mud Hens look to bounce back in game two of the series on Wednesday, June 11, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Brewer Hicklen (2-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI)
Justyn-Henry Malloy (2-4, 2 R, BB)
