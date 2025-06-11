Toledo Gets Aboard Early But Falls to Omaha 6-1
June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens lost to the Omaha Storm Chasers 6-1 Wednesday night. The Hens got off to a strong start early, but things fell apart as they dug into their bullpen. The Storm Chasers benefited greatly from some big hits at the right moments and the play of their bullpen.
Long-time MLB Veteran Alex Cobb made his first start of the season with Toledo after just two starts for West Michigan. Cobb went heavy with his changeup and slider, while sprinkling in a curveball. His start would only last two innings
The Storm Chasers were first to get on the board as Cobb dealt a pair of walks, before a sac-fly by MJ Melendez made it 1-0. The Mud Hens would see some action in the bullpen, but Cobb escaped without any further damage to the score.
Toledo wasted no time in crafting their reply with Akil Baddoo hitting a lead-off double against John Gant. After being DFA'd, Baddoo chose to return to Toledo instead of opting for free agency. The Hens then quickly tied it up 1-1 with a Justyn-Henry Malloy RBI single.
After a short two-strikeout stint by Matt Manning, the Mud Hens turned to Troy Melton in the fourth inning. Melton was throwing some serious heat with his fastball topping out at 99.9 mph. That wasn't enough to stun the Chasers however, as Luca Tresh brought in two runs with a triple deep into center field.
Tyler Gentry led off the sixth inning with a double into center field, before Melton picked up back-to-back strikeouts. Tresh would then reenter the scoring conversation with a 415 ft left-center bomb to put the Storm Chasers ahead 5-1.
Melton's night continued into the eighth inning, where he picked up his seventh strikeout of the game. Things unraveled from there though, as a Gentry single and a Cavan Biggio walk brought Peyton Wilson to the plate. Wilson would bring in Gentry with a double to right field, which ended Melton's night.
With the Mud Hens now trailing 6-1, Tyler Owens took over on the mound. He quickly cleaned things up for Melton as he earned two strikeouts to close the frame.
Owens would seat the Storm Chasers in order in the ninth, giving his team one last chance to rally down five. Andy Ibanez got things off to a strong start with a blooper into right field. Things didn't pan out for the Hens however, as Ibanez got thrown out trying to steal third. Gage Workman and Brewer Hicklen brought the game to a close as they both struckout.
Notables:
Tyler Owens (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)
Matt Manning (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)
