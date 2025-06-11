3-Time Cy Young Award Winner, Blue Jays Max Scherzer, Scheduled to Start for Bisons on Friday

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that 3-time Cy Young Award Winner, RHP Max Scherzer, is scheduled to start for the Buffalo Bisons this Friday, June 13, as the Herd hosts the Columbus Clippers at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m. | Gates NEW TIME 4:30 p.m.).

Scherzer is set to join the Bisons on an MLB injury rehabilitation assignment, having been on the Blue Jays injured list since March 30 with right thumb inflammation. The eight-time all-star signed a free agent contract with the team this past offseason.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and fans can save nearly 20% on all tickets purchased in advance of Friday. The game is the team's next Honda fridaynightbash!® with postgame Fireworks as well as " Friendship Bracelet Night" at the ballpark. The Bisons have also announced that they are opening Sahlen Field early at 4:30 p.m. and expanding their pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, now 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., with $4 Craft Beers and food specials.

Scherzer is one of just six pitchers in MLB history to win the Cy Young Award in both the American and National Leagues. Scherzer's first Cy Young came in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers in the American League, followed by National League Cy Young awards in 2016 and 2017 with the Washington Nationals.

He was selected to the MLB All-Star Game for seven straight seasons from 2013 to 2019, as well as being named an all-star in 2021. The 40-year-old has started the Midsummer Classic four times, once representing Detroit in 2013, and three times as a member of the Nationals in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

Scherzer is currently 11th all-time in Major League Baseball history in strikeouts with 3,408. He is also one of only 19 pitchers to record 3,000 or more strikeouts in his Major League career. He has won 216 games over his 17-year MLB career.

Additionally, he has won the World Series twice. First, as a member of the Nationals in 2019, and most recently with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

For tickets and more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.