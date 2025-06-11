Joey Bart Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that catcher Joey Bart is set to begin a major league rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians as they continue a seven-game series against the St. Paul Saints today at 1:35 PM. He is the seventh rehabber assigned to Indy this season following infielder Jared Triolo, right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, right-handed pitcher Dauri Moreta, catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez and infielder Nick Gonzales.

Bart, 28, was placed on the 7-day injured list on May 28, sustaining a concussion after being hit in the mask on a backswing on May 27 at Arizona. In 44 games with Pittsburgh this season, the backstop is hitting .240 (35-for-146) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBI, 21 walks and one stolen base. He led MLB primary catchers in April (min. 65 PA) in batting average (.310, 18-for-58) and ranked fifth in OPS (.877).

He appeared in six games for the Indians last season on a rehab assignment, batting .353 (6-for-17) with one double, four RBI, three walks and two runs.

In 286 career major league games, Bart is hitting .236 (202-for-856) with 32 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 94 RBI. Since joining Pittsburgh last season, he has appeared in 124 games, hitting .256 (102-for-399) with 16 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs, 56 RBI and a .747 OPS.

The Buford, Ga. native was traded to Pittsburgh from San Francisco on April 2, 2024, in exchange for RHP Austin Strickland. He was selected by San Francisco in the first round (second overall) of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the Georgia Tech (Atlanta).







