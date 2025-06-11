Jacksonville Dominates Rochester in 18-0 Win

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







Rochester, N.Y. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated 18 runs on 23 hits while allowing just one hit in their 18-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings Tuesday night at Innovative Field.

Jacksonville (38-26) opened the scoring immediately in the top of the first. Troy Johnston singled and went to third on a double from Jakob Marsee. Joe Mack knocked in both runners with a two-run single. Three batters later, Andrew Pintar doubled off Rochester (22-40) starter Seth Shuman (L, 1-4), scoring Mack, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp added a run in the top of the third. Marsee singled and stole second and third. Mack hit a sac fly, plating Marsee, putting Jacksonville ahead by four.

Jacksonville doubled their lead in the sixth inning. Matt Mervis started the inning with a single and Pintar (4) blasted a two-run homer. Albert Almora doubled and two batters later, Jacob Berry (4) crushed another two-run homer for an eight-run advantage.

After a scoreless seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp blew the game open in the eighth. Maximo Acosta led off with a double and scored on a double from Berry. Johnston doubled, putting runners on second and third. Marsee singled home Berry, pushing the lead to ten. Two batters later, Graham Pauley singled to load the bases and Mervis (3) cleared the bases with a grand slam. Pintar continued the frame with a double and Almora knocked him in with a base hit. Batting for the second time in the inning, Acosta singled and Almora went to second. Berry knocked in Almora with a base hit, increasing the advantage to 16. With runners at first and second, Johnston walked to load the bases. A sac fly from Marsee pushed the lead to 17.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the ninth inning. With one out, Mervis and Pintar drew consecutive walks. Almora singled to load the bases and two batters later, Berry knocked in Mervis giving the Jumbo Shrimp an 18-run advantage.

Rochester didn't get a base runner until one out in the bottom of the sixth. Jacksonville's pitching staff of Josh Simpson, George Soriano (W, 3-1), Matt Pushard, Anderson Pilar, Christian Roa and Lane Ramsey combined for a shutout and 10 strikeouts.

The teams will meet again in Wednesday's 6:45 p.m. contest. RHP Adam Mazur (3-4, 3.44 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Rochester will hand the ball to LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-6, 5.24 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.