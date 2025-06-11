WooSox Set Club Record for Longest Winning Streak, Win 9th Straight

ALLENTOWN, PA - The Worcester Red Sox (36-28) set a new WooSox club-record for longest winning streak, winning their ninth consecutive game by topping the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-22) by a 13-3 final on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The WooSox were a season-high tying 12ÃÂ½ games behind the IronPigs on June 3, but thanks to their nine-game winning streak, they are now 6 ÃÂ½ games behind Lehigh Valley with 10 games to go in the first half.

The Pawtucket Red Sox all-time best winning streak was 11 games during their 2014 Governors' Cup Championship season.

The WooSox collected 17 hits, tied for the second most in a game this season. Every hitter in the WooSox lineup had at least one hit.

For the second straight night, the WooSox scored in the first running. Nick Sogard lined the first pitch of the game into right field for a lead-off single and later stole second base. With one out, Vaughn Grissom drove in Sogard with a single to left.

Worcester put three on the board in the third. Jhostynxon Garcia belted a solo homer to left, and after a Grissom single, Nate Eaton clubbed a two-run homer beyond the bullpens in left.

Garcia has hit safely in 16 of his 18 Triple-A games. Grissom went 4-for-5, his third game with at least four hits.

The IronPigs scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to cut the deficit to one.

In the top of the sixth, Nathan Hicket laced an RBI single, and Seby Zavala hit a two-run single to make it 7-3.

The WooSox had a three-run eighth inning and a three-run ninth. Trayce Thompson blasted a three-run homer in the eighth, and he added a two-run double in the ninth. Zavala brought in the 13th run with a fielder's choice in the ninth.

Wyatt Mills made his sixth start of the season and tossed two scoreless innings. Zach Penrod pitched an inning after Mills.

Chris Murphy, whose injury rehab was transferred from Double-A Portland yesterday, threw two innings. Murphy allowed a run on three hits, walking one and striking out two.

Wyatt Olds followed Murphy and loaded the bases in the sixth but got through it unscathed.

Then, Bryan Mata hurled two scoreless frames without walking a batter. Over his last five appearances, Mata has a 3.00 ERA (3 ER/9 IP), with three walks and 12 strikeouts.

Isaiah Campbell finished off the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The WooSox and IronPigs continue the six-game series tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. On the mound, right-hander Richard Fitts is scheduled to start for the WooSox. Right-hander Gabe Mosser is scheduled to start for the IronPigs. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.







