SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (29-35) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (30-31)

June 11, 2025 | Game 62 | Home Game 30 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (2-4, 4.35) vs. RH Allan Winans (5-0, 0.23)

Hamel: Allowed 1 R on 3 H over 3.1 relief IP on 6/05 vs. BUF with 3 K & 1 BB (9-1 Bison)

Winans: Pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in 6/06 Win @ STP with 6 K & 0 BB (5-1 RailRiders)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (June 10, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-3 on Tuesday evening at PNC Field. Anthony DeSclafani worked a quality start and the RailRiders offense backed the pitching staff with three home runs to take the series opener.

The RailRiders took a 1-0 lead against Blade Tidwell in the bottom of the second. Brennan Davis worked a walk and scored on a two-out double by Jose Rojas for the early edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead in the fourth with a pair of solo home runs. T.J. Rumfield's seventh of the season and Bryan De La Cruz's fifth gave the RailRiders a 3-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Syracuse loaded the bases with two out and DeSclafani walked Jon Singleton to plate Gilberto Celestino to put the Mets on the board. Syracuse added a run against Jayvien Sandridge in the seventh on a pair of walks and a double. Rojas answered for the RailRiders in the bottom of the seventh, skying his ninth home run of the season to right with a runner on for a 5-2 SWB lead. Singleton's solo home run in the eighth capped the Mets' comeback attempt.

In the ninth, Clayton Beeter allowed a single but struck out three to close the door.

DeSclafani (1-1) earned the win with the RailRiders second quality start of the season and Clayton Beeter notched his first save. Tidwell (4-3) took the loss for the Mets.

MEET THE METS... AGAIN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Syracuse for the first of two series this season at PNC Field. The RailRiders and Mets have already played 13 times against each other this season, with the first 12 games taking place at NBT Bank Stadium in April. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the season series 9-4. The RailRiders will host the Mets for one series in late August during the second half.

ZEROS WAITING TO HAPPEN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 7-0 this season when Allan Winans starts. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 0.23 with 5.2 shutout innings Friday. Winans gets the ball on Wednesday in game two of the Syracuse set.

NEW GUY- The Yankees claimed infielder CJ Alexander off waivers from the A's on Sunday and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Alexander hit .252 for Las Vegas over 42 games with 10 home runs and 33 runs batted in and appeared in six games for the A's going 3-for-17. He was initially selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 20th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft. Entering 2025, Alexander carried a .254 career MiLB average over 482 games with 75 home runs. Alexander reported to the RailRiders on Tuesday.

QUALITY DAY- Anthony DeSclafani's best start of 2025 was also just the second quality start thrown by a RailRiders pitcher this season. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits and did not surrender a run until his final frame of work. Erick Leal worked the team's first quality start in game 16 of the season, a 9-1 win in the series opener at Durham on April 15. Jake Woodford is the only other arm to throw six innings in any single Scranton/Wilkes-Barre game this season.

FIRST ONE- Clayton Beeter recorded his first career save on Tuesday. The right-hander had made 108 career appearances between the Majors and Minors, including 83 starts. It was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's fourth this month after recording five over the first two-plus months of the season.

LEIBRANDT LEAVES- Brandon Leibrandt was released from his Minor League contract by the Yankees on Tuesday so he could sign a contract to play in Taiwan. The left-hander went 1-0 with a 2.85 ERA over ten games for the RailRiders, striking out 37 and walking 14 over 41 innings of work.

DEVELOPING STORY- Jake Gatewood was placed on the Development List on Tuesday. Gatewood is hitting .157 over 28 games for the RailRiders this season with one home run and eight batted in.

SERIES WINNER- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took four of six at St. Paul last week, securing their first series victory since the Rochester set from May 6 through 11. The club has won five series, lost five and split one.

SAFE AND OUT- The RailRiders went eight for eight in stolen base attempts during the St. Paul series but were also picked off three times.

DOWN THE STRETCH- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been eliminated from first-half contention, trailing first-place Lehigh Valley by 11.5 games with 11 to go. The RailRiders conclude the first half of the 2025 docket with this series against Syracuse before playing next week in Louisville; their first series at the Bats since 2019.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Kansas City 10-2 Tuesday. Aaron Judge and Austin Wells homered and Max Fried earned his ninth win of the year... Somerset beat Portland 8-1. Giancarlo Stanton drove in three in his first rehab game and Brendan Beck pitched six scoreless for the win... Hudson Valley beat Greenville 2-1. Coby Morales and Alexander Vargas drove in the 'Gades runs... Tampa shut out Clearwater 4-0. Andrew Landry struck out six over seven for his third win of the season.







