RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the St. Paul Saints 7-2 at CHS Field on Sunday. Jose Rojas and Brennen Davis drove in two runs apiece as the RailRiders claimed their fourth win of the series.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied four runs in the top of the first against spot starter Randy Dobnak. Jorbit Vivas and T.J. Rumfield walked with one out and Rojas doubled the pair home for a 2-0 lead. Davis followed with his second home run of the week to stake the RailRiders to a 4-0 edge.

The RailRiders added a run in the top of the fourth when Braden Shewmake scored on an error.

JT Brubaker made his second MLB rehab appearance of the week, drawing the start in the series finale. The right-hander worked 3.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Zach Messinger took over for Brubaker in the bottom of the fourth, inheriting two runners. Messinger struck out Tanner Schobel to end the threat and close Brubaker's line.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated two in the top of the sixth. Davis doubled and scored on a single from Andrew Velazquez. Braden Shewmake scored on a wild pitch to cap the RailRiders output for the day at 7-0.

Carlos Carrasco pitched two shutout frames, striking out two and walking one.

The Saints broke up the shutout bid in the ninth with a solo home run by Edouard Julien and a run-scoring triple by Jefferson Morales.

Messinger (1-3) earned his first Triple-A win while Dobnak (0-2) was tagged with the loss.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, June 10, to host the Syracuse Mets. Tickets and promotional information are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

