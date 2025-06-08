Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats split the doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides, taking game one with a narrow 6-5 victory but then losing 4-0 in game two without producing a hit. It is the first time the Bats finish a game with no hits since June 30, 2016.

In game one, Adam Plutko drew the start for Louisville. He allowed a couple of hits but surrendered no damage in the first inning.

During the bottom of the frame, the Tides had Chase McDermott (L, 0-3) on the mound, and the Bats jumped out to a lead. Blake Dunn got hit by a pitch and moved to third on a single from Francisco Urbaez. Edwin Ríos hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field, allowing Dunn to score and giving the Bats a 1-0 advantage.

The Tides responded in the third with back-to-back singles from Tyler O'Neill and Jordan Westburg, followed by Samuel Basallo, the top prospect in the Orioles organization, hitting a three-run home run to deep right field. With one swing of the bat, the Tides led 3-1.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Urbaez drew a lead-off walk, then Rece Hinds bashed a home run to deep right field and tied the game at three apiece. The Bats couldn't get any more after that, so the inning ended tied.

Albert Abreu relieved Plutko to start the fifth frame. He faced three batters, gave up two hits, and Reiver Sanmartin (W, 1-2) came in to pitch. Vimael Machin hit into a groundout, but it allowed Jordan Westburg to score from third, and the Tides retook the lead at 4-3.

The Bats refused to go away and answered again in the bottom of the inning. With Dunn and Jeimer Candelario both reaching base, Urbaez singled in the tying run but was tagged out trying to make it to second base. McDermott was replaced by Cionel Perez, who threw a wild pitch and allowed Candelario to score. Hinds drew a walk but had to leave the game due to injury, and Ivan Johnson came in to pitch run. Johnson made it to second on a walk by Levi Jordan, and Davis Wendzel hit a line drive single into right field, scoring Johnson. The Bats were able to score in the inning and led 6-4.

The Tides got another run and, in the top of the seventh, had runners on second and third. Luis Mey (S, 1) forced a line drive right at Jordan at shortstop, and he doubled up Basallo at second, securing the game one win for the Bats.

Hunter Parks (L, 0-1) got the game two start for Louisville. He got into some trouble in the first inning, giving up three runs on three hits. In the second, Dylan Beavers hit a blast to center field, and the Tides led 4-0 after two innings of play.

Parks was relieved in the third frame by Yosver Zulueta, who threw a scoreless inning. Sam Moll came in to pitch the fourth and threw another clean inning.

The Bats had trouble getting the offense going. Tides starter Roansy Contreras threw three hitless innings, and Grant Wolfram kept the streak going through four innings.

Connor Phillips replaced Moll in the fifth frame. He was able to keep the Tides off the board before getting relieved by Lenny Torres Jr. to start the sixth. Zach Maxwell came on the mound to finish the game and finished the seventh with no runs allowed.

For the Tides, the no-hitter continued as Colin Selby (W, 1-0) struck out the side in the fifth, and Kade Strowd also eluded any Louisville hits in the sixth. Yaramil Hiraldo finished the job in the seventh to complete Norfolk's combined no-hitter.

In game one, Urbaez finished 2-for-2 with an RBI. Hinds finished 1-for-2 with a homer and two RBI while Wendzel and Rios each ended with an RBI. In game two, the five Bats relievers that came in did not give up a run and only gave up four hits.

The Bats (26-36) will begin their series against the Cubs (32-28) on Tuesday night in Iowa. First pitch is set for 7:38 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







