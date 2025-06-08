Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Norfolk Tides (24-38) split a doubleheader against the Louisville Bats (26-36) on Sunday at Louisville Slugger Field. The Tides would lose game one 6-5 in seven innings and then come back to win game two 4-0 in seven innings. Five Tides' pitchers would combine to toss a no-hitter in game two. That is the Tides first ever seven-inning combined no-hitter. By winning the second game, Norfolk would end the week 4-2 in Kentucky and secure their first series win of the season.

Roansy Contreras, Grant Wolfram, Colin Selby, Kade Strowd, and Yaramil Hiraldo would combine to keep the Bats out of the hit column in game two of Sunday's doubleheader. That is Norfolk's first ever seven-inning combined no-hitter and the first no-hitter since Chayce McDermott, Nolan Hoffman, and Kaleb Ort combined for a nine-inning no-hitter on May 3, 2024, at Nashville and the first seven inning no-hitter since Steve Trachsel on May 29, 2001, vs. Ottawa on a rehab appearance. The only base runners allowed were two walks by Roansy Contreras. That is the seventh time the Bats have been no-hit in franchise history and the third time it has happened to them in a seven-inning game.

Dylan Beavers would go 5-for-7 with a double, home run, RBI, and 3 runs scored over the two games today. He would go 3-for-3 with his fifth homer of the season in the second game and record his fourth game of the year with at least three hits; his second this week (3-5 6/3). Beavers is now batting .326 on the season, good for the seventh highest in the International League.

Samuel Basallo would go 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, two walks, a hit by pitch, and two runs scored over the two games. His three-run home run in the third inning of game one was his 13th long ball of the season and his third of the week in Louisville. He is now tied for second in the International League with 13 homers, one behind Otto Kemp from Lehigh Valley with 14.

Norfolk hit 18 home runs over their six-game series in Louisville this week. They tallied four on Tuesday, six on Wednesday, five on Thursday, one on Saturday, and two over the two games on Sunday. They now have 79 home runs on the year, trailing only Charlotte who have 94.

The Tides will have the day off tomorrow as they travel back to Norfolk to begin a six-game home series against the Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The first game will be on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 PM.







International League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.