Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - Edouard Julien was perfect on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field. The rest of the offense, however, wasn't despite some late life in the ninth inning. The Saints gave up four runs in the first inning and could never dig out of the hole losing their first home series of the season as they fell 7-2 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in front of 6,705.

For the third time in the series the RailRiders struck in the first inning. With one out back-to-back walks put runners at first and second. Jose Rojas clubbed a two-out, two-run double to right-center making it 2-0. Brennen Davis then followed with a two-runner home run to left-center, his second of the season, doubling the lead to 4-0.

A mistake on a popup proved costly for the Saints in the fourth. Braden Shewmake led off the inning with a bunt single. Andrew Velazquez' sacrifice bunt moved Shewmake to second. With two outs Jesús Rodriguez hit a pop up right around the home plate area, but catcher Diego Cartaya couldn't make the catch as the ball nicked off his mitt for an error allowing Shewmake to score giving the RailRiders a 5-0 lead.

The RailRiders continued adding to their lead in the sixth. Davis led off with a double to right-center and Shewmake followed with a walk. An RBI single by Velazquez gave the RailRiders a 6-0 lead. A wild pitch scored Shewmake from third making it 7-0.

The Saints offense managed just four hits through the first six innings, three of them from Julien on singles in the first, fourth, and fifth. The only other hit was a leadoff single in the first by Payton Eeles.

The offense showed some life in the ninth and it was started by Julien who drilled a solo homer to center, his second of the season, to lead off the inning making it 7-1. Julien went 4-4 with a home run, RBI, and run scored. It was his sixth four-hit game of his professional career, the last coming on August 21, 2024 with the Minnesota Twins at San Diego. Anthony Prato followed with a double off the wall in right and Jeferson Morales tripled to the gap in left-center scoring Prato getting the Saints to within five. With one out, Diego Cartaya walked, but Eeles struck out and Jose Miranda flew out to end the game.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. (CT) against the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field. The Saints are TBA and the Indians send RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (2-0, 1.15).







