Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Sandy Leon and David Fletcher each homered on Sunday afternoon for the Gwinnett Stripers (24-39), but a six-run first inning by Nashville (38-24) was the difference in the Sounds' 10-4 win at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett went 1-5 in the series.

Decisive Plays: Nashville opened a 6-0 lead in the first inning against the combination of starter Hurston Waldrep (L, 4-5) and Rolddy Munoz, getting bases-loaded walks from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Oliver Dunn, a two-run double from Freddy Zamora, and an RBI single from Adam Hall. The Stripers chipped away in the third as Conner Capel tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sandy Leon and in the sixth on a solo home run by David Fletcher (1). The Sounds scored four times in the seventh, highlighted by Martinez Jr.'s two-run clout (5), to put the game out of reach at 10-2. Leon's two-run homer (5) in the eighth made it a 10-4 final.

Key Contributors: Leon (1-for-2, homer, 3 RBIs), Fletcher (1-for-3, homer, RBI), and Capel (1-for-2, triple, 2 runs) combined for three of Gwinnett's four hits. Martinez Jr. (1-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) and Zamora (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts for Nashville.

Noteworthy: Fletcher's home run was his first in 72 games with Gwinnett dating back to 2024. Waldrep's 0.1-inning outing was the shortest of his professional career. Michael Petersen allowed a homer to Martinez Jr. in the seventh, the first surrendered by a Gwinnett reliever since April 27 in Jacksonville.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will wear the Xolos de Gwinnett uniforms as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







