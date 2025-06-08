Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Sandy Leon and David Fletcher each homered on Sunday afternoon for the Gwinnett Stripers (24-39), but a six-run first inning by Nashville (38-24) was the difference in the Sounds' 10-4 win at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett went 1-5 in the series.
Decisive Plays: Nashville opened a 6-0 lead in the first inning against the combination of starter Hurston Waldrep (L, 4-5) and Rolddy Munoz, getting bases-loaded walks from Ernesto Martinez Jr. and Oliver Dunn, a two-run double from Freddy Zamora, and an RBI single from Adam Hall. The Stripers chipped away in the third as Conner Capel tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sandy Leon and in the sixth on a solo home run by David Fletcher (1). The Sounds scored four times in the seventh, highlighted by Martinez Jr.'s two-run clout (5), to put the game out of reach at 10-2. Leon's two-run homer (5) in the eighth made it a 10-4 final.
Key Contributors: Leon (1-for-2, homer, 3 RBIs), Fletcher (1-for-3, homer, RBI), and Capel (1-for-2, triple, 2 runs) combined for three of Gwinnett's four hits. Martinez Jr. (1-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs) and Zamora (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) each had multi-RBI efforts for Nashville.
Noteworthy: Fletcher's home run was his first in 72 games with Gwinnett dating back to 2024. Waldrep's 0.1-inning outing was the shortest of his professional career. Michael Petersen allowed a homer to Martinez Jr. in the seventh, the first surrendered by a Gwinnett reliever since April 27 in Jacksonville.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will wear the Xolos de Gwinnett uniforms as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- I-Cubs Claim Series against Omaha with 7-3 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9 - Toledo Mud Hens
- ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series - Norfolk Tides
- Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville
- Stripers Shut Out in Both Ends of Doubleheader at Nashville
- Stripers Postponed on Friday Night in Nashville
- Batten's Ninth-Inning Single Helps Stripers Snap Road Skid
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Welcome Bluey™ to Coolray Field