Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their series with the Durham Bulls after falling behind early Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.
The Durham Bulls (35-28) struck first in the series finale. Tanner Murray walked and Tristan Peters singled with one out in the fourth. With two runners on, Carson Williams (8) crushed a three-run blast, giving the Bulls an early lead against Jacksonville (37-26).
The Bulls' bats unleashed in the fifth. With one out, Chandler Simpson singled for the third time to begin the inning. Ha-Seong Kim singled, bumping Simpson to third. With runners at the corners, Bob Seymour singled home Simpson. Murray walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Kim crossed the plate on a groundout by Peters. With both baserunners in scoring position, Williams (9) hit his second three-run homer of the afternoon, making it 8-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp rallied in sixth and scored two runs. Troy Johnston peppered a single. Jakob Marsee laced a triple that scored Johnston to put Jacksonville on the board. Joe Mack continued the two-out rally and ripped an RBI single that narrowed the deficit to six.
The Bull's added another tally in the seventh. Murray doubled and tagged up to third on a flyout from Peters. With a runner at third, Williams smacked an RBI single extending Durham's lead to 9-2.
Durham added one final run in the eighth. With one out, Brock Jones doubled and score one batter later on an RBI knock from Simpson, making it 10-2.
Jacksonville will begin a 12-game road trip with six against the Rochester Red Wings, starting Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- I-Cubs Claim Series against Omaha with 7-3 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9 - Toledo Mud Hens
- ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series - Norfolk Tides
- Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.