Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their series with the Durham Bulls after falling behind early Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.

The Durham Bulls (35-28) struck first in the series finale. Tanner Murray walked and Tristan Peters singled with one out in the fourth. With two runners on, Carson Williams (8) crushed a three-run blast, giving the Bulls an early lead against Jacksonville (37-26).

The Bulls' bats unleashed in the fifth. With one out, Chandler Simpson singled for the third time to begin the inning. Ha-Seong Kim singled, bumping Simpson to third. With runners at the corners, Bob Seymour singled home Simpson. Murray walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Kim crossed the plate on a groundout by Peters. With both baserunners in scoring position, Williams (9) hit his second three-run homer of the afternoon, making it 8-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp rallied in sixth and scored two runs. Troy Johnston peppered a single. Jakob Marsee laced a triple that scored Johnston to put Jacksonville on the board. Joe Mack continued the two-out rally and ripped an RBI single that narrowed the deficit to six.

The Bull's added another tally in the seventh. Murray doubled and tagged up to third on a flyout from Peters. With a runner at third, Williams smacked an RBI single extending Durham's lead to 9-2.

Durham added one final run in the eighth. With one out, Brock Jones doubled and score one batter later on an RBI knock from Simpson, making it 10-2.

Jacksonville will begin a 12-game road trip with six against the Rochester Red Wings, starting Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.







