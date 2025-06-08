I-Cubs Claim Series against Omaha with 7-3 Win
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Iowa Cubs claimed the series victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers as a 7-3 win gave Iowa five wins out of seven games this week.
In the series finale between the I-Cubs and the Chasers, Iowa jumped out immediately to a 3-0 lead with back-to-back homers in the top of the opening frame.
Owen Caissie ripped a two-run homer to left field, his eighth home run on the season. Then, Carlos Pérez followed with his 11th homer of the season and grew the lead up to three. Pérez leads the team in home runs and ranks in the top 10 in the International League.
The Chasers got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run homer from Cam Devanney and the Iowa lead was cut to 3-2.
In the top of the seventh inning, Iowa added three more runs from Hayden Cantrelle and from Dixon Machado as the lead went back up to 6-2.
The I-Cubs added another insurance run as Cantrelle knocked in Darius Hill, after Hill earned his first triple of the season with Iowa and the lead grew to 7-2.
Omaha added another run in the bottom of the ninth off of Luke Little but the game ended with a 7-3 win for Iowa.
With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will welcome the Louisville Bats to Principal Park for a six-game set starting Tuesday, June 1 as first pitch is slated for 6:38 p.m. CT and right-hander Connor Noland will take the mound for Iowa.
