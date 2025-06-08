Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Syracuse, N.Y. - Damiano Palmegiani's first home run of the season helped the Buffalo Bisons score four runs in the top of the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon and rally for an 8-6 victory over the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. The utilityman's three-run home run came after Syracuse was able to tie the game with late offense, including a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Buffalo's 4-0 lead through six innings looked promising after Adam Macko held the Mets hitless in four innings to pair with timely home runs offensively. In the end, Palmegiani's three-run home run proved to be the difference maker in the 10th inning, one of four Bisons home runs on the day.
The first offensive action of the game came thanks to the bat of RJ Schreck. In the top of the second inning, Schreck tallied a solo home run to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.
In the third inning, Michael Stefanic reached base on a walk. Moments later, Yohendrick Pinango hit his third home run of the season to extend the Bisons' advantage, 3-0.
Macko started on the mound, making his season debut for the Bisons, and silenced the Mets' offense. Macko did not allow a hit in four innings pitched, struck out four batters, and walked three.
Will Robertson continued his hot streak at the plate in the sixth inning. Robertson hit his fifth home run of the series to push Buffalo's lead to 4-0.
On the first pitch of the seventh inning, Syracuse pushed back. Luke Ritter hit a solo home run to cut the Bisons' lead to 4-1. Luis De Los Santos reached base on a Bisons throwing error and later scored on another Bisons throwing error to narrow Buffalo's advantage to 4-2.
Syracuse's effort to come back continued in the bottom of the eighth, Joey Meneses cut the Herd's lead to 4-3 following a solo homer.
In the bottom of the ninth, Donovan Walton reached base after he was hit by a pitch. Yonny Hernandez drove Walton home on an RBI single to tie the game, 4-4.
In the top of the tenth, Pinango started at second base for the Herd. With two outs in the inning, Robertson was intentionally walked by Syracuse. Ali Sanchez then hit an RBI bloop single that pushed Pinango home to regain the lead, 5-4 for Buffalo. A batter later, Palmegiani recorded a three-run home run that improved the Bisons' advantage to 8-4.
In the bottom of the 10th, Drew Gilbert started at second base for the Mets, and David Villar reached base on a walk. Meneses hit an RBI single to tighten the Herds' lead, 8-5. Walton followed up with an RBI that sent Villar home to narrow the game, 8-6. Syracuse's effort fell short as De Los Santos grounded into a double play, handing Buffalo an 8-6 victory. Justin Bruihl was credited with the victory.
Sunday's matinee game concluded the six-game series between the two teams and marked a series victory for the Bisons, with wins in four of the six games of the series.
The Bisons will begin a six-game series at Sahlen Field on Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m.
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- I-Cubs Claim Series against Omaha with 7-3 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9 - Toledo Mud Hens
- ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series - Norfolk Tides
- Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse
- More Late Offense Powered Bisons Past Syracuse 7-5 on Saturday
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse on Friday Night
- June 11 'Win-It Wednesday,' to Feature Nickel City Comic Con Tickets Prizes, Meet N' Greet with Actor, Shane Kippel
- Bisons Slug Way to 9-1 Victory over Syracuse Thursday