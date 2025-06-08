Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Syracuse, N.Y. - Damiano Palmegiani's first home run of the season helped the Buffalo Bisons score four runs in the top of the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon and rally for an 8-6 victory over the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium. The utilityman's three-run home run came after Syracuse was able to tie the game with late offense, including a run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Buffalo's 4-0 lead through six innings looked promising after Adam Macko held the Mets hitless in four innings to pair with timely home runs offensively. In the end, Palmegiani's three-run home run proved to be the difference maker in the 10th inning, one of four Bisons home runs on the day.

The first offensive action of the game came thanks to the bat of RJ Schreck. In the top of the second inning, Schreck tallied a solo home run to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Michael Stefanic reached base on a walk. Moments later, Yohendrick Pinango hit his third home run of the season to extend the Bisons' advantage, 3-0.

Macko started on the mound, making his season debut for the Bisons, and silenced the Mets' offense. Macko did not allow a hit in four innings pitched, struck out four batters, and walked three.

Will Robertson continued his hot streak at the plate in the sixth inning. Robertson hit his fifth home run of the series to push Buffalo's lead to 4-0.

On the first pitch of the seventh inning, Syracuse pushed back. Luke Ritter hit a solo home run to cut the Bisons' lead to 4-1. Luis De Los Santos reached base on a Bisons throwing error and later scored on another Bisons throwing error to narrow Buffalo's advantage to 4-2.

Syracuse's effort to come back continued in the bottom of the eighth, Joey Meneses cut the Herd's lead to 4-3 following a solo homer.

In the bottom of the ninth, Donovan Walton reached base after he was hit by a pitch. Yonny Hernandez drove Walton home on an RBI single to tie the game, 4-4.

In the top of the tenth, Pinango started at second base for the Herd. With two outs in the inning, Robertson was intentionally walked by Syracuse. Ali Sanchez then hit an RBI bloop single that pushed Pinango home to regain the lead, 5-4 for Buffalo. A batter later, Palmegiani recorded a three-run home run that improved the Bisons' advantage to 8-4.

In the bottom of the 10th, Drew Gilbert started at second base for the Mets, and David Villar reached base on a walk. Meneses hit an RBI single to tighten the Herds' lead, 8-5. Walton followed up with an RBI that sent Villar home to narrow the game, 8-6. Syracuse's effort fell short as De Los Santos grounded into a double play, handing Buffalo an 8-6 victory. Justin Bruihl was credited with the victory.

Sunday's matinee game concluded the six-game series between the two teams and marked a series victory for the Bisons, with wins in four of the six games of the series.

The Bisons will begin a six-game series at Sahlen Field on Tuesday against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and Bisons.com starting at 6:15 p.m.







International League Stories from June 8, 2025

