Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Behind career days by Carson Williams and Chandler Simpson, the Durham Bulls bombed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-2 in the road trip finale Sunday afternoon at VyStar Ballpark.
Williams homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, while Simpson had a career-best five hits, going 5-for-5 as the Bulls (35-28) split their six-game set with Jacksonville (37-26).
Williams hit a pair of three-run shots, one in the fourth and again in the fifth. Williams knocked in his seventh run of the game with a single to right in the seventh inning. Williams' previous career-high for RBI was five, accomplished twice in 2023 with Bowling Green. His two-homer game was his second this season and his seventh of his career.
Simpson had five singles, stole a base, scored a run and knocked in one to lift his average from .286 to .323.
The Bulls had a bullpen day on the mound with the call-up of anticipated starter Ian Seymour, but Austin Vernon and Sean Hunley (W, 2-1) held Jacksonville hitless into the sixth inning before a clean single to center by Troy Johnston broke up the bid.
How It Happened: Williams' first blast came in the fourth just after a mound meeting with Jacksonville manager David Carpenter. Starter Patrick Monteverde, making his first appearance since May 18th, threw three scoreless before a one-out walk and single in the fourth. With reliever Austin Roberts ready in the bullpen, but a lefty on-deck in Ben Rortvedt, Carpented elected to keep the southpaw in the game. Williams drilled his first three-run shot on the first pitch.
What's Next: The Bulls return home on Tuesday night for their first meeting of the season with the Charlotte Knights at 6:35 PM ET. Logan Workman is scheduled to get the start.
