Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings closed out their six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park. The WooSox, looking to earn the series sweep and win their seventh straight, defeated the Wings 5-4. RHP Cade Cavalli threw 5.0 shutout innings in his seventh start of the year, and 1B Andrés Chapparo slugged a three-run homer in the loss.
The Red Wings struck first in the top of the fifth inning. SS Jackson Cluff and 2B Darren Baker each walked, putting runners on first and second. RF Daylen Lile lined a single to center field that sent Cluff home to score. With the Wings now up 1-0, Baker stole his 70th base as a Red Wing, putting runners on the corners. Two pitches later, Andrés Chapparo launched his fifth homer of the season, a three-run shot to left field. The 397-foot home run put the Wings up 4-0.
The Wings dipped into their bullpen in the bottom of the sixth, and the WooSox looked to crawl their way back into this one. 1B Nathan Hickey reached second on an error to lead off the inning. LF Roman Anthony then drew a five-pitch walk, and two batters later, RF Johynxton Garcia drew a walk, loading the bases with one out. A third walk of the inning brought home Worcester's first run of the game, cutting the Red Wing lead to three. Two batters later, DH Ryan Noda drew the fourth walk of the inning to make it 4-2 Rochester. The next batter, CF Trayce Thompson, put a line drive down the right field line for a double, scoring Garcia and Grissom easily. Noda was cut down at the plate on a great throw by Daylen Lile to end the inning, but the WooSox erased the Red Wing lead, tying the game 4-4.
Walks continued to haunt the Red Wings late in the game as C Blake Sabol drew a five-pitch free pass to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Sabol then swiped second base and moved to third on a wild pitch, which was also ball four to Nathan Hickey. Roman Anthony and Nick Sogard both were granted free passes, which brought Sabol home and gave Worcester a 5-4 lead.
Down to their last three outs, the Wings looked for some late magic in the final inning of the series finale. The Wings quickly put the tying run on base, as Daylen Lile was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth. However, the Wings could not move him over from first, and Worcester took the finale 5-4, clinching the series sweep over the Red Wings.
Cade Cavalli got the start for Rochester, tossing 5.0 innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four with no runs allowed. LHP Konnor Pilkington took over in the sixth inning and faced five batters. Pilkington issued three walks and allowed four runs to score. RHP Holden Powell came on to close out the bottom of the sixth and worked into the seventh. Powell issued three walks and one hit to the five batters he faced. RHP Parker Dunshee tossed 1.2 innings that included three walks, one hit, and two strikeouts. Following Dunshee, RHP Jack Sinclair took the mound to end the eighth inning, striking out the only batter that he faced.
RHP Cade Cavalli is today's Player of the Game for the Rochester Red Wings. The former first-round pick for the Nationals tossed 5.0 innings, surrendering just two hits while striking out four, keeping the WooSox off the board. The Oklahoma native has been dominant over his last five starts since May 16 against Durham, posting a 1.52 ERA with 30 strikeouts and just six walks across 23.2 innings of work.
The Wings return home on Tuesday as they face off against the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first time in franchise history. RHP Seth Shuman will make the start on the mound for Rochester. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:45 PM, from Innovative Field.
