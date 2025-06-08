Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped the finale of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 6-2 final score on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Indianapolis held Memphis scoreless until a two-out RBI single from right fielder Nathan Church, the first RBI of his Triple-A career. Center fielder Michael Siani followed with an RBI double. Siani finished the day 2-for-3 with two walks. Catcher Gavin Collins went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Starting pitcher Zach Plesac (0-1) made his Memphis Redbirds debut on Sunday. The right-handed pitcher allowed four runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two. Three runs scored against Plesac with two outs in the fourth inning. Oddanier Mosqueda and Leonardo Taveras each gave Memphis 2.0 scoreless innings in relief.

Memphis split the six-game series with Indianapolis, the only series between the two teams in the 2025 season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 17 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.