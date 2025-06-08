Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds are set to honor the Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park during Sunday's series finale against the Gwinnett Stripers at 2:05 p.m. In anticipation, the Sounds are excited to announce that the milestone winner will receive an extensive prize pack that includes a seven-night resort stay presented by Wyndham, a trip to Milwaukee for a Brewers game, 2026 Nashville Sounds Season tickets, and a custom Five Millionth Fan Old Hickory Bat.
FIVE MILLIONTH FAN PRIZE PACK
Seven-night resort stay presented by Wyndham
Trip to Milwaukee
Includes airfare, hotel, Brewers tickets, BP experience, and gear
2026 Nashville Sounds Season Tickets
Custom Five Millionth Fan engraved commemorative Bat from Old Hickory Bat Company
Invited down to the field for a ceremonial first pitch.
In-game interview with the winner at the end of the first inning.
Since opening the First Horizon Park gates in 2015, the Nashville Sounds have ranked top 10 in Triple-A in attendance nine times and led Triple-A in consecutive seasons in 2021-2022.
Single-game tickets for Sunday's finale against Gwinnett are available online or at the First Horizon Park box office.
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park
- Sounds Take Doubleheader In Shutout Fashion Over Stripers
- Sounds, Stripers Postponed on Friday Night
- Tobias Myers Tosses Quality Start in Sounds Loss
- Eddie Rosario Extends Hitting Streak in Sounds 6-2 Win