Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds are set to honor the Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park during Sunday's series finale against the Gwinnett Stripers at 2:05 p.m. In anticipation, the Sounds are excited to announce that the milestone winner will receive an extensive prize pack that includes a seven-night resort stay presented by Wyndham, a trip to Milwaukee for a Brewers game, 2026 Nashville Sounds Season tickets, and a custom Five Millionth Fan Old Hickory Bat.

FIVE MILLIONTH FAN PRIZE PACK

Seven-night resort stay presented by Wyndham

Trip to Milwaukee

Includes airfare, hotel, Brewers tickets, BP experience, and gear

2026 Nashville Sounds Season Tickets

Custom Five Millionth Fan engraved commemorative Bat from Old Hickory Bat Company

Invited down to the field for a ceremonial first pitch.

In-game interview with the winner at the end of the first inning.

Since opening the First Horizon Park gates in 2015, the Nashville Sounds have ranked top 10 in Triple-A in attendance nine times and led Triple-A in consecutive seasons in 2021-2022.

Single-game tickets for Sunday's finale against Gwinnett are available online or at the First Horizon Park box office.







