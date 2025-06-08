Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9
June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens out-slugged the Columbus Clippers in a wild game, picking up an 11-9 victory on Sunday, June 8, at Huntington Park. First pitch was thrown at 1:05 p.m.
Toledo wasted no time getting on the board. Leadoff man Gage Workman reached on a fielding error, and Jace Jung followed with a line-drive double to center to plate Workman and give the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead. After Justyn-Henry Malloy reached base, Brian Serven drove him in with an RBI single. Jung would later score on a passed ball, and Serven crossed home on a wild pitch, giving Toledo a 4-0 cushion after the top of the first.
In the second, Riley Unroe drew a walk and swiped second. A single from Workman put runners on the corners, but the Clippers turned an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to escape the jam.
Columbus responded in the bottom of the third. After back-to-back walks, Chase DeLauter delivered an RBI single to score Yordys Valdes. Another walk loaded the bases and prompted a Toledo pitching change. Kody Huff jumped on the first pitch he saw, ripping a double down the left field line to clear the bases and tie the game at 4-4.
Toledo came roaring back in the fourth. After two walks, Workman stepped up and launched a two-out, three-run bomb to center, putting the Hens back in front 7-4.
The Clippers chipped away again in the bottom half. Micah Pries was hit by a pitch, Valdes doubled, and Petey Halpin laid down a perfectly placed RBI bunt single to score Pries. DeLauter followed with an RBI double, making it 7-6.
In the fifth, Serven added a single to right, and in the sixth, Manuel Margot laced a base hit to center, then advanced to third. Workman walked, and Andy Ibáñez followed with an RBI double. Workman was thrown out at the plate trying to score, but the Mud Hens pushed their lead to 8-6.
Columbus kept applying pressure. Halpin singled in the sixth, and in the seventh, Kyle Datres cranked a solo homer to trim the deficit to 10-7.
In the top of the seventh, Toledo loaded the bases thanks to a walk, hit-by-pitch, and another free pass. Unroe came through with a clutch two-run single, scoring Malloy and Jung and extending the lead to 10-6.
The eighth inning saw more action. Workman led off with a double for Toledo. In the bottom half, Halpin reached on catcher's interference, Brayan Rocchio singled, and both DeLauter and Huff came through with RBI hits, making it a one-run game at 10-9.
Toledo gave itself breathing room in the ninth. Ryan Kreidler led off with a double to center, and Andrew Navigato followed with an RBI single to make it 11-9. Columbus would be unable to come back in the bottom half of the inning.
The Mud Hens used seven pitchers in total. P.J. Poulin picked up the win, while Ryan Miller, Tyler Owens, and Drew Sommers were credited with holds. Ricky Vanasco locked down the ninth to earn the save.
The Mud Hens will return home to begin a series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, June 10, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Gage Workman (3-5, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB)
Riley Unroe (1-2, R, 2 RBI, 3 BB)
International League Stories from June 8, 2025
- I-Cubs Claim Series against Omaha with 7-3 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Palmegiani Home Run Propels Bisons to Series Win in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Jacksonville Splits Series with Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Simpson Goes Five-For-Five, Williams Drives in Seven in Bulls' 10-2 Win over 'Shrimp - Durham Bulls
- Sounds End Series with 10-4 Win, Take Five of Six Games against Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- RailRiders Start Strong to Win Series at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Julien's Four-Hit Day, Late Comeback Not Enough in 7-2 Loss to RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Leon and Fletcher Both Homer, But Stripers Routed 10-4 in Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Harrington Shines as Indy Secures Series Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Drops Series Finale to Indianapolis for Series Split - Memphis Redbirds
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9 - Toledo Mud Hens
- ClipShow Drops Finale against Toledo - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Wins Seventh Straight, Sweeps Rochester with 5-4 Win - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Nearly Rally from 10-Run Deficit But Fall Short in Finale to Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Split Sunday Doubleheader, Drop Series with Tides - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Comeback Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Buffalo in Ten Innings on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Norfolk Throws Seven-Inning Combined No-Hitter To Win Series - Norfolk Tides
- Worcester Storms Back, Completes Series Sweep of Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- June 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Set to Honor Five-Millionth Fan at First Horizon Park - Nashville Sounds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- The Kid from Spring Keeps Swinging: Jack Rogers' Quest for the Majors - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9
- Margevicius Shines But the Hens Fall 2-1 to the Clippers
- Toledo Takes Game Four against Columbus 8-3 Behind Trio of Homers
- Hens Fall 3-2 to Clippers in Melton's Debut
- Mud Hens Drop Game Two to Clippers Despite Strong Showing from Bullpen