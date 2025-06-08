Mud Hens Out-Slug Clippers 11-9

June 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens out-slugged the Columbus Clippers in a wild game, picking up an 11-9 victory on Sunday, June 8, at Huntington Park. First pitch was thrown at 1:05 p.m.

Toledo wasted no time getting on the board. Leadoff man Gage Workman reached on a fielding error, and Jace Jung followed with a line-drive double to center to plate Workman and give the Mud Hens an early 1-0 lead. After Justyn-Henry Malloy reached base, Brian Serven drove him in with an RBI single. Jung would later score on a passed ball, and Serven crossed home on a wild pitch, giving Toledo a 4-0 cushion after the top of the first.

In the second, Riley Unroe drew a walk and swiped second. A single from Workman put runners on the corners, but the Clippers turned an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play to escape the jam.

Columbus responded in the bottom of the third. After back-to-back walks, Chase DeLauter delivered an RBI single to score Yordys Valdes. Another walk loaded the bases and prompted a Toledo pitching change. Kody Huff jumped on the first pitch he saw, ripping a double down the left field line to clear the bases and tie the game at 4-4.

Toledo came roaring back in the fourth. After two walks, Workman stepped up and launched a two-out, three-run bomb to center, putting the Hens back in front 7-4.

The Clippers chipped away again in the bottom half. Micah Pries was hit by a pitch, Valdes doubled, and Petey Halpin laid down a perfectly placed RBI bunt single to score Pries. DeLauter followed with an RBI double, making it 7-6.

In the fifth, Serven added a single to right, and in the sixth, Manuel Margot laced a base hit to center, then advanced to third. Workman walked, and Andy Ibáñez followed with an RBI double. Workman was thrown out at the plate trying to score, but the Mud Hens pushed their lead to 8-6.

Columbus kept applying pressure. Halpin singled in the sixth, and in the seventh, Kyle Datres cranked a solo homer to trim the deficit to 10-7.

In the top of the seventh, Toledo loaded the bases thanks to a walk, hit-by-pitch, and another free pass. Unroe came through with a clutch two-run single, scoring Malloy and Jung and extending the lead to 10-6.

The eighth inning saw more action. Workman led off with a double for Toledo. In the bottom half, Halpin reached on catcher's interference, Brayan Rocchio singled, and both DeLauter and Huff came through with RBI hits, making it a one-run game at 10-9.

Toledo gave itself breathing room in the ninth. Ryan Kreidler led off with a double to center, and Andrew Navigato followed with an RBI single to make it 11-9. Columbus would be unable to come back in the bottom half of the inning.

The Mud Hens used seven pitchers in total. P.J. Poulin picked up the win, while Ryan Miller, Tyler Owens, and Drew Sommers were credited with holds. Ricky Vanasco locked down the ninth to earn the save.

The Mud Hens will return home to begin a series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, June 10, at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Gage Workman (3-5, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB)

Riley Unroe (1-2, R, 2 RBI, 3 BB)







