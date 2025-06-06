Toledo Takes Game Four against Columbus 8-3 Behind Trio of Homers
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Columbus, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens clipped the Columbus Clippers in game four of their series on Friday, June 6, at Huntington Park, cruising to an 8-3 win. First pitch was thrown at 7:05 p.m.
The Clippers threatened early in the bottom of the first when Chase DeLauter reached second on a fielding error by the Mud Hens' center fielder, but he was left stranded to keep the game scoreless.
Toledo struck first in the second inning. Brian Serven roped a leadoff double to left but was wiped out on a double play. With two outs, Andrew Navigato stepped in and crushed a solo homer over the left field fence to give the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.
The offense kept rolling in the fourth. Brewer Hicklen drew a walk, setting the table for Ryan Kreidler, who launched a two-run shot to make it 3-0. Navigato worked a walk and came around to score on a Manuel Margot RBI single, extending the lead to 4-0.
DeLauter notched the Clippers' first hit of the night with a single in the fourth, but the Clippers couldn't cash in.
Toledo threatened again in the fifth as Justyn-Henry Malloy singled sharply to left, but he was left aboard. In the bottom half, Yordys Valdes doubled to left and came around to score on a Petey Halpin triple, putting Columbus on the board at 4-1.
In the sixth, Kreidler added a base knock, but it was the seventh inning that blew the game open for the Mud Hens. Margot led off with a double, Gage Workman drew a walk, and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Malloy capitalized with a two-RBI single, and Jace Jung followed with a no-doubt two-run blast-Toledo's third long ball of the night-to push the lead to 8-1.
Columbus made a push in the eighth when Halpin collected his second hit of the game and Brayan Rocchio sent a two-run homer over the fence to trim the deficit to 8-3. An error in the ninth by Toledo added some late drama, but no further damage was done.
Dietrich Enns picked up the win for the Mud Hens, going 5.0 strong innings, allowing just three hits, one earned run, no walks, and striking out four. Matt Gage earned the hold, while Brendan White and Ryan Miller closed things out.
The two teams will face off again in game five of the series on Saturday, June 7, at Huntington Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Notables:
Ryan Kreidler (2-4, HR, R, 2 RBI)
Andrew Navigato (1-3, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB)
Jace Jung (1-4, HR, R, 2 RBI)
