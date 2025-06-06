June 11 'Win-It Wednesday,' to Feature Nickel City Comic Con Tickets Prizes, Meet N' Greet with Actor, Shane Kippel
June 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Our next 'Win-It Wednesday" game on June 11 against the Clippers now includes some extra prizes and a very special guest, compliments of the Nickel City Comic Con. As we celebrate Nickel City Comic Con Night at the ballpark, you can win tickets to this year's event at the Buffalo Convention Center and meet Canadian actor and star of DeGrassi: The Next Generation, Shane Kippel
Our Northwest Bank Win-It Wednesdays are always loaded with great prizes, like game-used baseballs, bats, lineup cards and jerseys. Thanks to the Nickel City Comic Con, we have some admission tickets to their event June 28-30 to giveaway to lucky fans, as well. And, even if your seat doesn't get selected, you'll still be able to stop by Nickel City Comic Con's table in the concourse to pick up a buy-one, get-one ticket Comic Con coupons that you'll be able to use for the event at the end of the month.
Plus, at the Nickel City Comic Con concourse table, there will be special Meet n' Greet with Shane Kippel. Best known for his role as Gavin "Spinner" Mason, Kippel will be able to meet fans from gates opening at 5pm through the 2nd inning of the contest, leaving only briefly to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch. Get a selfie with DeGrassi's resident school bully before taking your seat to enjoy a great night of baseball and prizes.
Get your June 11 Bisons tickets today and get ready for this year's Nickel City Comic Con, June 28-30 at the Buffalo Convention Center!
