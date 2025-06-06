IronPigs Team up with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on June 11th

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to team up for a phenomenal cause on Strike Out Cancer Night on June 11th at Coca-Cola Park, presented by Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, part of Jefferson Health.

This will be the eighth season that the IronPigs will be hosting a Strike Out Cancer game. Strike Out Cancer has been an annual event for the IronPigs over the prior 7 seasons raising more than $120,000 to fight cancer and support cancer non-profit organizations since its inception at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs will once again be wearing special jerseys on-field to mark the occasion when they take on the Worcester Red Sox at 6:45 p.m. on June 11th. The jerseys feature names of people who have battled, survived, and are currently fighting cancer. Names were locally sourced from the Lehigh Valley thru social media and each jersey includes more than 50 names (each jersey will contain the same names). The jerseys will be auctioned off and combined with 50/50 drawing proceeds to benefit the Cancer Support Community - Greater Lehigh Valley and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund. Additionally, the IronPigs will be selling special Strike Out Cancer T-Shirts in the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park with 100% of the proceeds going to the Cancer Support Community - Greater Lehigh Valley and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund. Sponsorship sales from the evening for 'Strike Out Cancer' will also benefit the selected beneficiaries.

The Cancer Support Community's programs help people affected by cancer - survivors, caregivers, friends and family - regain control of their lives, reduce stress and isolation, and restore a sense of hope for a better quality of life regardless of the stage of the disease or the type of cancer. Today, hundreds of people with cancer and their loved ones unite through our no-charge programs.

The Prager Patient Assistance Fund is a program that provides financial support to patients at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute facing cancer who need extra support for day-to-day nonmedical expenses while they are receiving cancer treatment.

"We are extremely proud to participate in the event and grateful for the financial support which will go a long way in helping our patients not only medically, but in their everyday lives," said Suresh Nair, MD, Physician in Chief, Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute. "A cancer diagnosis often brings overwhelming financial burdens and covering basic needs like transportation, groceries, etc. becomes a challenge for many. This support allows us to ease that burden, giving patients the peace of mind to focus on healing, not hardship."

"The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association is honored to continue our partnership with the IronPigs for the 2025 'Strike Out Cancer' game," said Kurt Koch, Treasurer of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. "This event represents more than just a night at the ballpark - it's a powerful opportunity to unite the community in the fight against cancer, bringing together fans, families, and local organizations in a shared mission of hope, awareness, and action. We're proud to help raise both visibility and critical support for those impacted by this terrible disease, and we look forward to another inspiring evening that highlights the strength and compassion of our region," he continued.

Back again this season on Strike Out Cancer night will be Emily's Hug Mee Drive hosted by the IronPigs at the ballpark. Emily's Hug Mee Drive was started by childhood cancer warrior Emily FaRannte in an effort to ensure every child with cancer has a Squishmallow friend to be with them during their cancer journey. Nearly 1,500 Squishmallows have been delivered since the program started in 2022.

Lehigh Valley Health Network will have their Mobile Mammography Coach parked outside the East Gate at Coca-Cola Park to help spread awareness and educate on the importance of prevention and early detection. Lehigh Valley Health Network has two mammography coaches that travel to various locations throughout the region offering 3D mammography services. These mobile coaches offer a convenient way to access mammography services, without the need for a doctor's referral, for those women at least 40 years old who haven't had a screening in the past year.

In addition to fundraising via merchandise sales, the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions, the IronPigs will be holding a moment of silence during the game with everyone in attendance holding up Strike Out Cancer placards with the name of someone close to them who has been affected by cancer. The IronPigs will also be hosting hundreds of cancer survivors - and those who help to fight the disease daily - as sponsors helped the team provide complimentary tickets to those impacted to enjoy the game.

Last season, the IronPigs raised over $20,000 for Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute and the PC Hope Foundation on Strike Out Cancer Night and hope to eclipse that number this season.

Fans can purchase tickets for Strike Out Cancer night on June 11th at ironpigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447).

