Six-Run Second Propels 'Pigs to Rout of Knights

June 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte, North Carolina - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-17) used constant offensive pressure early to power a six-run second inning, overwhelming the Charlotte Knights (28-32) for an 11-4 win on Thursday night at Truist Field.

The IronPigs got going right out of the chute, as the first four batters of the game reached with Buddy Kennedy and Christian Arroyo providing RBI singles.

Colson Montgomery swatted a solo homer for the Knights in the last of the first to get Charlotte on the board.

The 'Pigs responded with overwhelming force. They loaded the bases to start the frame and an Otto Kemp walk forced in a run. Justin Crawford followed with a two-run double. Arroyo pushed his RBI total to three on the day with a two-run single later in the inning. Óscar Mercado capped the frame with an RBI single to make it 8-1.

An RBI single for Crawford in the third and Buddy Kennedy in the fifth gave the 'Pigs 10 runs on the night.

Charlotte scrounged three runs in the fifth as Montgomery hit his second homer of the day, a two-run shot, and Brooks Baldwin doubled home a run.

Gabe Rincones Jr. added one more RBI single ledger for good measure in the ninth, bringing the final to 11-4.

Gabe Mosser (1-1) earned his first 'Pigs win as the Allentown native and Parkland High School product allowed four runs in five innings on four hits and three walks, striking out six.

Tyler Schweitzer (1-2) took the loss for the Knights, allowing eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks.

The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Friday, June 6th with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Kyle Tyler (5-2, 3.72) goes for the IronPigs wile Charlotte hands the ball to Yoendrys Gómez (0-0, 2.45)

