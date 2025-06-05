AutoZone Park to Host National Veterans Golden Age Games Closing Ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Memphis Redbirds are scheduled to host the National Veterans Golden Age Games closing ceremony at AutoZone Park on Thursday, June 5 ahead of the club's 7:05 first pitch against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates).

The ceremony will honor and celebrate veterans competing in 25 events across eight age groups this week in Memphis. Competition began On Saturday, May 31 and is scheduled to conclude with the closing ceremony at AutoZone Park on Thursday, June 5. The National Veterans Golden Age Games, open to U.S. military veterans 55 years or older, are a premier showcase for the rehabilitation value that athletics provide to veterans.

Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson will perform the national anthem. Wilson has performed the national anthem before many sporting events, including the 2025 AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Action News 5's Doc Holliday will emcee the ceremony.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. CDT with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT. Fans can purchase single-game tickets here to take in the ceremony before the game.

