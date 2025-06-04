Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Memphis in Loss to Indianapolis

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds lost game two of a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) by a 10-3 final score on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Left fielder Matt Koperniak continued his hot start to the series with a first-inning RBI single and a third-inning outfield assist to cut down a runner at the plate. The left-handed hitter is now 4-for-7 in the series with three RBIs. First baseman Luken Baker and third baseman Cesar Prieto each added an RBI on Wednesday night.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell (1-5) allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out one. The Redbirds bullpen allowed seven runs in the seventh inning. Chris Roycroft recorded just one out in the frame, allowed five runs on three hits and walked two.

Drew Rom is scheduled to start Thursday night's game three in Memphis against No. 2 prospect in baseball Bubba Chandler for Indianapolis.

