Saints Walk Their Way to 7-5 Victory over RailRiders

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints barely had to take their bat off their shoulders to score their runs on Wednesday night at CHS Field. They drew a season-tying high 10 free passes, including three in a pivotal eighth inning, as they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-5 in front of 5,923.

In the first inning the RailRiders struck first. Jesus Rodriguez led off with a single to center, moved to third on a one out double by T.J. Rumfield, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Bryan De La Cruz making it 1-0.

The Saints tied it in the second as Carson McCusker led off with a walk. Edouard Julien's single to right moved McCusker to second. With two outs DaShawn Keirsey Jr. smoked a 112.1 mph single that caromed off the glove and then side of the temple of second baseman Andrew Velazquez tying the game at one. Velazquez stayed in the game, but would leave a half inning later after walking in his next at bat.

The first five batters reached for the Saints in the fourth and plated three to take the lead. Payton Eeles led off with a single to center. Eeles stole second and scored on Mickey Gasper's double to right putting the Saints up 2-1. Jose Miranda followed with a single to left putting runners at the corners. McCusker then reached on catcher's interference loading the bases. A walk to Julien forced in a run putting the Saints up 3-1. With one out Keirsey Jr.'s fielder's choice increased the lead to 4-1.

Jake Gatewood and Rodriguez started the fifth with back-to-back doubles, the latter knocking in the former for the RailRiders as the Saints lead was cut to 4-2.

Four pitches into the sixth inning and the Saints found themselves behind. On the second pitch of the inning Jose Rojas singled to right. Then over the next two pitches Brennen Davis singled to left and that was followed by a Braden Shewmake three-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the RailRiders a 5-4 lead.

It didn't take long for the Saints to tie the game. With one out in the bottom of the sixth Eeles walked, stole second, and scored on the second double of the night by Gasper tying the game at five. Eeles went 3-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Gasper finished the night 2-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored.

The Saints, who had an International League leading 17 comeback victories on the season added to their total with a two-run eighth. With one out Eeles singled and Gasper walked. With two outs McCusker was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Back-to-back walks to Julien and Jeferson Morales gave the Saints a 7-5 lead. Julien was 1-2 with three walks, two RBI, and a stolen base.

Kyle Bischoff earned the win, moving to 4-0, out of the bullpen going 2.0 hitless innings, while walking one and striking out two while Richard Lovelady locked down his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 9.26) to the mound against RailRiders RHP Erik Leal (1-6, 7.14). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.