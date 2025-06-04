Saints Walk Their Way to 7-5 Victory over RailRiders
June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints barely had to take their bat off their shoulders to score their runs on Wednesday night at CHS Field. They drew a season-tying high 10 free passes, including three in a pivotal eighth inning, as they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-5 in front of 5,923.
In the first inning the RailRiders struck first. Jesus Rodriguez led off with a single to center, moved to third on a one out double by T.J. Rumfield, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Bryan De La Cruz making it 1-0.
The Saints tied it in the second as Carson McCusker led off with a walk. Edouard Julien's single to right moved McCusker to second. With two outs DaShawn Keirsey Jr. smoked a 112.1 mph single that caromed off the glove and then side of the temple of second baseman Andrew Velazquez tying the game at one. Velazquez stayed in the game, but would leave a half inning later after walking in his next at bat.
The first five batters reached for the Saints in the fourth and plated three to take the lead. Payton Eeles led off with a single to center. Eeles stole second and scored on Mickey Gasper's double to right putting the Saints up 2-1. Jose Miranda followed with a single to left putting runners at the corners. McCusker then reached on catcher's interference loading the bases. A walk to Julien forced in a run putting the Saints up 3-1. With one out Keirsey Jr.'s fielder's choice increased the lead to 4-1.
Jake Gatewood and Rodriguez started the fifth with back-to-back doubles, the latter knocking in the former for the RailRiders as the Saints lead was cut to 4-2.
Four pitches into the sixth inning and the Saints found themselves behind. On the second pitch of the inning Jose Rojas singled to right. Then over the next two pitches Brennen Davis singled to left and that was followed by a Braden Shewmake three-run homer to right, his fourth of the season, giving the RailRiders a 5-4 lead.
It didn't take long for the Saints to tie the game. With one out in the bottom of the sixth Eeles walked, stole second, and scored on the second double of the night by Gasper tying the game at five. Eeles went 3-4 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Gasper finished the night 2-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored.
The Saints, who had an International League leading 17 comeback victories on the season added to their total with a two-run eighth. With one out Eeles singled and Gasper walked. With two outs McCusker was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Back-to-back walks to Julien and Jeferson Morales gave the Saints a 7-5 lead. Julien was 1-2 with three walks, two RBI, and a stolen base.
Kyle Bischoff earned the win, moving to 4-0, out of the bullpen going 2.0 hitless innings, while walking one and striking out two while Richard Lovelady locked down his fourth save with a perfect ninth.
The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 9.26) to the mound against RailRiders RHP Erik Leal (1-6, 7.14). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
International League Stories from June 4, 2025
- Seven-Run Seventh Sends Indians to 10-3 Win over Memphis - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints Walk Their Way to 7-5 Victory over RailRiders - St. Paul Saints
- Walks Hinder RailRiders in Loss at St. Paul - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Fall 4-0, Swept in Doubleheader - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Seven-Run Seventh Dooms Memphis in Loss to Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Eddie Rosario Extends Hitting Streak in Sounds 6-2 Win - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Drop Game Two to Clippers Despite Strong Showing from Bullpen - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jumbo Shrimp Strike Back with 7-4 Win over Durham - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Iowa Sweeps Omaha in Split Doubleheader - Iowa Cubs
- Stripers Stifled Again in 6-2 Loss at Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Downs Durham 7-4 - Durham Bulls
- Mets Offense Leads Way to 7-6 Win over Bisons on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Outslugged by Tides in 14-10 Barn Burner - Louisville Bats
- Back-To-Back Wins over the Mud Hens - Columbus Clippers
- Home Run Parade Continues For Norfolk In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Late Rally Comes up One Run Short in Syracuse 7-6 - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Five-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Knights - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Omaha Falls 1-0 to Iowa in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacob Misiorowski Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May - Nashville Sounds
- Red Wings Drop Second Straight in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Launch Fourth Annual Intentional Walk Week - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Hot Infielder Tanner Schobel Gets First Call up from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- June 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Jac Caglianone Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Announce Signing of Norton Children's "Super Kid" Ben Rhodes to One-Day Contract - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 4 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints Walk Their Way to 7-5 Victory over RailRiders
- Red Hot Infielder Tanner Schobel Gets First Call up from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul
- Miranda Homers for Second Straight Game, But Saints Fall 8-5
- Time Flies When You'Re Having Fun During Saints June 3-8 Homestand
- Saints Climb (Rich) Hill, But Can't Summit (Dick) Mountain in 6-3 Loss to Storm Chasers