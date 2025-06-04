Seven-Run Seventh Sends Indians to 10-3 Win over Memphis

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Indianapolis Indians offense shook off a slow start on Wednesday night and erupted for seven runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park, 10-3. Brett Sullivan paced the Indy offense with three hits and was just a home run shy of the cycle.

Indianapolis (32-25) led by a 3-2 margin when the seventh began. Tsung-Che Cheng laid down a bunt single to open the frame. After Liover Peguero drew a walk, the Indians collected back-to-back RBI knocks from Nick Yorke and Jack Suwinski. Later in the inning, the bases were loaded when Sullivan delivered the big hit of the frame - a double that plated two runs. Cheng concluded the scoring with a two-run line drive single to right field. In total, 11 batters came to the plate in the inning.

The Indians faced an early deficit thanks to two runs from Memphis (32-25) in the first inning. That lead evaporated when Indy plated a pair in the top of the fifth to complement a single run scored in the second. Sullivan commenced the fifth with a single. He stole second base then scored on a single by Yorke. Suwinski then drove home Peguero who had walked earlier in the frame.

Carmen Mlodzinski (W, 2-0) settled into his start after the first inning. He retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced before he exited after 5.0 innings of work. Drake Fellows and Isaac Mattson each hurled scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh respectively to continue the run of Indy pitching.

Alex Cornwell (L, 1-5) started for Memphis and held the Indians offense in check until the two-run fifth that chased him from the game.

Game three of the series between the Indians and Redbirds is slated for 8:05 pm on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.03) is set to take the mound for Indianapolis. He will be opposed by Memphis' Drew Rom (0-0, 2.31).







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.