Jacksonville Downs Durham 7-4

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Maximo Acosta had three hits and drove in a pair to send the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp past the Durham Bulls 7-4 at VyStar Ballpark on Wednesday night.

It took eight tries, but the Jumbo Shrimp (35-24) finally defeated the Bulls (33-26).

Logan Workman (L, 3-3) surrendered three runs in the first and another four in the fifth to absorb the loss. Matt Mervis and Graham Pauley hit solo home runs in the fifth.

The Bulls closed to 3-2 by the fourth inning. Kenny Piper's hard grounder up the middle misplayed for an error, scored Tristan Peters in the third. Then Bob Seymour drilled a line drive homer in the fourth, his 13th, which is second most in the International League.

Durham attempted a late-game rally, scoring a run in the eighth and ninth, but Luke Bachar closed out the game.

The Bulls drew six walks, but managed just five hits. Seymour went 2-4.

How It Happened: Logan Workman's outing began with a hit batter, which ignited Jacksonville's first sizable inning. After a strikeout, Workman permitted two singles, a walk and a double by Acosta to fall behind 3-0. In the fifth, Mervis and Pauley, both former Duke Blue Devils, each homered. Two more hits followed before Workman was relieved by Mason Englert. However, Englert permitted both inherited runners to score.

Accolades: Bulls reliever Paul Gervase was named pitcher of the month in the Tampa Bay Rays organization for May. Gervase did not allow a run in May across eight appearances. Gervase threw 13 1/3 innings, permitting just five hits and two walks, while fanning 21.

What's Next: Joe Rock (1-5, 5.65) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against Adam Mazur (2-4, 3.49) at 7:05 PM ET.







