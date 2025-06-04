Jac Caglianone Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in their game at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals, the eighth Storm Chaser to debut in the Major Leagues this season and the sixth to do so with the Royals.

The 22-year-old's contact was selected by the Royals Monday, and he served as Kansas City's designated hitter in Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals. While Caglianone went 0-for-5, 4 of the 5 balls put in play were hit at 95.0mph or harder, including the game's two hardest-hit balls of the night: groundouts at 113.9mph and 112.1mph.

With his appearance Tuesday, Caglianone is the 343rd player in franchise history that has made their MLB debut after playing for the Triple-A Omaha club. The Tampa, Fla. native is in his second season of professional baseball, after being selected by the Royals 6th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

The consensus top prospect in the Royals organization, "Cags" played just 12 games at the Triple-A level, going 15-for-47 (.319 average) with 6 home runs, 13 runs batted in and a 1.093 OPS across the last two weeks with Omaha. Currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 10 prospect in baseball, Caglianone opened the 2025 season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas and appeared in 38 games with the Naturals before he was promoted to Triple-A on May 20.

Between Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, Caglianone played 50 Minor League games and hit .322 (65-for-199) with a .982 OPS. His 56 RBI rank as the most of any player in Minor League Baseball this year, while 15 home runs are tied 3rd in the Minors, 118 total bases rank 6th and 64 hits rank 8th. Among qualified full-season Minor League hitters, a .593 slugging percentage rates as the 10th-best.

Caglianone is the sixth Storm Chasers player this season to get called up to Kansas City, further passing last season's total of four debuts with the Royals. He is the eighth overall to make their Major League debut in 2025. Utility player Tyler Tolbert (2024-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on March 31 at Milwaukee, while left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk (2023-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on April 15 at New York (AL) and left-handed pitcher Noah Cameron (2024-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals on April 30 at Tampa Bay. Outfielder John Rave (2022-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals last week, on May 26 vs. Cincinnati and right-handed pitcher Andrew Hoffmann (2023-25) made his MLB debut with the Royals last week, on May 30 vs. St. Louis. Additionally, right-handed pitcher Noah Murdock (2024) has debuted with the Athletics in March and infielder Ryan Fitzgerald (2024) debuted in May with the Twins.

