Chasers Fall 4-0, Swept in Doubleheader

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers were swept in Wednesday's doubleheader with the Iowa Cubs, losing 4-0 in the nightcap of the twin-bill, after falling 1-0 in the afternoon game.

Major League rehabber Kyle Wright started the game for Omaha, throwing 3.2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts in his first game with the Storm Chasers. Right-hander Noah Murdock was the first out of Omaha's bullpen, getting the final out of the fourth and the first out of the fifth, before surrendering a solo homer run that but Iowa up 1-0.

Murdock was removed with a runner on base and one out in the fifth, with Eric Cerantola coming in behind him. Cerantola walked his first batter, then allowed a three-run homer that put the Cubs up 4-0, the score that held to be final.

Brandon Johnson worked the final two innings of relief, walking three without allowing a run.

After being held to 1 hit in the first game of the day/night doubleheader, the Storm Chasers only collected 3 hits in the night game. Diego Castillo doubled in the third inning, then Nick Pratto singled in the fifth and Luke Maile singled in the seventh. Pratto had hits in both games of the doubleheader, while Castillo reached in 3 of 5 plate appearances, with two walks and his double.

The Storm Chasers return to action Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with right-hander Henry Williams on the mound for Omaha, his second Triple-A start.







