Omaha Falls 1-0 to Iowa in Series Opener

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the first game of the seven-game series against the Iowa Cubs, a pitcher's duel that ended in a 1-0 final score. Omaha was the visiting team in Wednesday afternoon's 7-inning game at Werner Park, to make up a previously postponed game in Des Moines from March 30.

Right-handed pitcher John Gant made his third start with the Storm Chasers in the first game of Wednesday's split doubleheader. Gant began the game with a 1-2-3 first inning and went on to pitch 5.0 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing just 3 hits.

Sam Long made his fifth major league rehab appearance with Omaha in the bottom of the 6th, relieving Gant. The Cubs scored the first and only run of the game on an RBI double, for a 1-0 score in favor of Iowa.

Omaha was held to one hit in the shutout loss, a two-out single from Nick Pratto in the fifth inning. The Storm Chasers drew 4 walks, but also stranded 4 runners on in the loss.

The Storm Chasers will play the second game of the split doubleheader with the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Werner Park, with major league rehabber Kyle Wright scheduled to pitch.







International League Stories from June 4, 2025

