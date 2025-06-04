Back-To-Back Wins over the Mud Hens

June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers won for the second straight night over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday, cruising to a 5-2 victory in front of over 6,000 fans at Huntington Park.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport was solid over 4.0 innings, surrendering just one run on two hits with a couple of strikeouts. The win went to reliever Tanner Burns (3-0), who held Toledo off the scoreboard for 2.2 innings.

Reigning International League Most Valuable Player Johnathan Rodriguez got the scoring going with a two-run single in the 1st inning.

The Clippers extended their lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the 2nd thanks to a solo homer off the bat of Jake Anchia, his first long ball of the season.

Columbus tacked on a run in the 5th. Christian Cairo tripled for the second day in a row before scoring on an error.

Then in the 7th, Yordys Valdes led off the frame with his third home run of the season, making the score 5-1 Clippers.

Columbus sees its record improve to 24-32, while Toledo slips another game to 33-26.

The series continues on Thursday, June 5 when the Clippers will transform into "Los Veleros de Columbus" for the first time at home this season. Look for Thirsty Thursday drink specials at the concession stands. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







