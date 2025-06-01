Clippers Lose Another Close Game Sunday

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Columbus Clippers dropped their seventh game in a row Sunday afternoon at Rochester, falling to the Red Wings, 7-6. It was the fifth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Red Wings, and ninth overall in the last ten games for the ClipShow. Sunday's defeat was the fourth in a row in which the Clippers lost by one run.

The Clippers took a 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning thanks to a RBI single by Johnathan Rodriguez. Rochester reclaimed the advantage following RBI doubles by Brady House in the 5th and 7th innings.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the 8th inning, CJ Kayfus doubled home a run but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

Joey Cantillo made his first Triple-A start of the year, turning in 3.0 solid innings in which he allowed one run on two hits while striking out five. The loss would be handed to reliever Zak Kent (0-2), who gave up two runs to raise his ERA on the year to 1.89.

Kayfus was the sole Clipper to collect multiple hits on Sunday, going 2-for-4 to raise his average to .330.

Columbus sees its record drop to 22-32, while Rochester improves its standing to 22-33.

The Clippers will return home to face the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday, June 3 for Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.







