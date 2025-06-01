June 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (28-25) vs. SYRACUSE METS (26-30)

Sunday, June 1 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, Iowa

RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 4.63) vs. RHP Austin Warren (3-0, 2.29)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs will take on the Syracuse Mets in the finale of a six-game series... Peter Solomon is slated to be activated off the injured list and make his fifth start with Iowa...Syracuse will start Austin Warren who will make his 14th outing for Syracuse and his second start.

BOUNCE BACK: The Iowa Cubs dropped last night's game by a 6-4 score to the Syracuse Mets... Greg Allen led the offense by going 3-for-3 with two runs, a double and two walks... Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning... Luke Little, Tyson Miller, Tom Cosgrove, Michael Fulmer and Ethan Roberts combined for 8.0 scoreless innings in relief.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: Kevin Alcántara and Ben Cowles hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning last night...it marked the second straight night Iowa went back-to-back as Jonathon Long and Carlos Pérez hit back-to-back homers off Anthony Gose ...the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers three times this season with the first one coming against the St. Paul Saints on April 16 as Chase Strumpf and Carlos Pérez hit back-to-back homers off of Cory Lewis.

WELCOME, WILL!: Right-handed pitcher Will Sanders made his Triple-A debut Friday night and earned the win after he threw 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts...he became the first I-Cub to win his Triple-A debut since Connor

Noland on July 21, 2024 at Memphis.

HEY, IT'S FRANKLIN: Outfielder and Cubs' No. 25 prospect Christian Franklin hit the second leadoff of the season for Iowa last Friday night (last - 5/15, Matt Shaw)...Franklin also tallied a career-high five RBI last Thursday...it is tied for the second-most RBI in a game this season by an I-Cub following Jonathon Long on May 14 vs. St. Paul (6)...the four hits also marked a career high...since May 11, Franklin is batting .392 (20-for-51) with nine extra-base hits and seven RBI...his 32 walks also rank tied for sixth in the International League this season.

OUCH!: Iowa's pitching staff issued four hit-by-pitches in last night's game as Frankie Scalzo Jr. beaned a batter and Ethan Roberts hit three guys...the four hit batters is tied for the most by an International League team this season and the most by the I-Cubs since they hit five on Aug. 7, 2021.

GO LONG: Jonathon Long hit two home runs Friday night, becoming the fifth Iowa Cub with a multi-homer game this season, joining Matt Shaw (2), Moises Ballesteros (2), Chase Strumpf (2) and Kevin Alcántara ...it marked the second multi-homer game of his career with the other coming on July 23, 2024 vs. Birmingham with Double-A Knoxville...Long ranks among International League leaders in batting average (2nd, .348), hits (3rd, 64), total bases (3rd, 102), OPS (4th, .978), RBI (5th, 39), slugging percentage (5th, .554), OBP (7th, .424) and runs (7th, 34).

R. MARTIN: Reliever Riley Martin has gone 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA (4 ER in 23.1 IP) with 35 strikeouts in 16 outings this season...Riley has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 appearances (17.1 IP) since April 18...among International League pitchers who have thrown at least 20.0 innings, his ERA ranks eighth.

THE JAGUAR: Kevin Alcántara homered last night for the second consecutive game...it marked the fifth time in his career he has done so and first since April 20-23, 2024 with Double-A Knoxville.

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse will face off just once this season in a six-game series this week...both teams met in 2024...Iowa lost four of six games played in Syracuse last year.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being in fifth place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs (+53) just ahead of next-closest Nashville (+52)...the two teams are ahead of next best Memphis (+34)...just one other team has a better run differential than Iowa in the entire International League being Lehigh Valley (+100) who have posted a 38-16.







