Gwinnett Bullpen Dominates in 4-1 Finale Win over Jacksonville

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-34) secured their second straight victory to end the week with a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (34-23) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Six Stripers pitchers combined to allow just one run on three hits in the series finale.

Decisive Plays: Jacksonville scored the game's opening run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Joe Mack which was hit to shallow left field, scoring the speedy Jakob Marsee. James McCann made sure that lead wouldn't last long with a two-run home run (5) in the bottom of the first. The Stripers added insurance runs in both the fifth and sixth innings with a sacrifice fly from David Fletcher, who celebrated his 31st birthday, followed by a seeing eye single by Jason Delay. The score would remain at 4-1 the rest of the way.

Key Contributors: McCann (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) hit a long-ball for the second time this series. Carlos Rodriguez (3-for-4) added his second three-hit game as a Striper. Following 3.0 innings of work from Gwinnett starter Zach Thompson, the Stripers' bullpen of Jackson Stephens (W, 2-0), Michael Petersen (H, 3), Austin Cox (H, 4), Jesse Chavez (H, 4), and Craig Kimbrel (S, 3) combined for 6.0 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed.

Noteworthy: McCann leads the club with 23 RBIs, batting .306 with five home runs in 30 games. Thompson, activated off the Development List to replace the promoted Bryce Elder, made his first start since May 3 vs. Nashville. There were a combined 13 pitchers used between the two teams. Gwinnett went 2-4 in the series after dropping the first four games.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 3): Gwinnett at Nashville, 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 10): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Get ready to laugh on Meme Night as we share fan favorite memes gone viral across the globe. The Stripers will dawn the Xolos de Gwinnett identity as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







