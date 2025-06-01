Syracuse Finishes Dominant Six-Game Series with 5-4 Win over Iowa on Sunday Afternoon
June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Donovan Walton of the Syracuse Mets reacts to the crowd as he rounds the bases
(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)
Des Moines, IA - The Syracuse Mets finished off a hot week in Iowa with a 5-4 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park. With the victory, the Mets won five of the six games they played against the Cubs.
Iowa (28-26) scored the game's first runs in the bottom of the first inning. Christian Franklin led off with a single, and Owen Caissie doubled to put runners at second and third base. Franklin then scored on a Jonathan Long groundout for a 1-0 Cubs lead. Carlos Perez followed with an RBI single to bring home Caissie and make it 2-0.
Syracuse (27-30) stormed back in the top of the third. Luis De Los Santos singled, Luke Ritter singled, and Jakson Reetz walked to load the bases. After a Gilberto Celestino strikeout, Drew Gilbert tied the game with a single into right-center field that scored De Los Santos and Ritter, knotting the game up, 2-2. Ronny Mauricio followed with a single to center field that brought in Reetz to give the Mets a 3-2 advantage.
The Cubs used some power to bounce back, tying the game in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Long homered over the wall in left-center field to tie the game, 3-3.
Then, Iowa regained the lead in the seventh. Carlos Perez led off the frame with a home run over the left-field wall for a 4-3 Cubs lead.
The Mets responded though and pulled even again in the eighth. With two outs, Donovan Walton hammered a ball over the wall in left-center field for a home run, tying the game, 4-4.
Syracuse scored the game's decisive run in the top of the ninth. Ritter led off with a single. After Jon Singleton struck out, Celestino singled. Gilbert then grounded into a fielder's choice where Ritter moved to third, Celestino was out at second, but Gilbert was safe at first. Mauricio followed with a walk to load the bases, and David Villar worked a bases-loaded walk to score Ritter and give the Mets a 5-4 lead.
Ty Adcock pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to earn his second save of the season and secure the Syracuse win.
The Mets return home to Syracuse to begin a six-game series against the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
